NEWS BLOG: खतरे के निशान 204 मीटर से ऊपर पहुंची यमुना

Hindi.news18.com | September 27, 2018, 10:11 AM IST
हाइलाइट्स

हरियाणा के हथिनी कुंड बैराज से गुरुवार सुबह 8 बजे 18,295 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ा गया. इस वजह से यमुना नदी का जल स्तर बढ़ गया है. यमुना नदी 205.49 मीटर पर बह रही है जो कि खतरे के निशान 204 मीटर से ऊपर है. वहीं, बीजेपी विधायक संगीत सोम के मेरठ स्थित घर पर बुधवार रात कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने हमला किया. न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, हमलावरों ने अंधाधंध फायरिंग की और ग्रेनेड भी फेंका. एसएसपी मेरठ ने बताया, "सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने जानकारी दी कि रात 12.45 बजे हमला हुआ. हमें मौके से गोलियों के खोखे मिले हैं और फॉरेंसिक टीम इसकी जांच कर रही है. घटनास्थल से एक हैंड ग्रेनेड भी मिला है, जो किसी कारणवश फटा नहीं. कोई भी घायल नहीं हुआ है, गार्ड के केबिन और मेन गेट को निशाना बनाकर फायरिंग की गई. हम सीसीटीवी फुटेज की भी जांच कर रहे हैं."

वहीं संगीत सोम ने बताया, "मुझे कोई धमकी नहीं मिली थी. लेकिन हां, दो साल पहले एक कॉल आई थी, जिसमें ग्रेनेड से मारने की धमकी दी गई थी."

फोटो
