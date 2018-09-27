Delhi: At 8 am today, 18,295 cusec of water was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund Barrage. Yamuna river is flowing at 205.49 meters, above danger mark of 204 meters. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/9X7MzFriSz— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
हाइलाइट्स
खतरे के निशान से ऊपर पहुंची यमुना
एडल्टरी के लिए महिला भी दोषी है या नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज दे सकता है फैसला
बाबरी केस में अहम दिन: मस्जिद में नमाज पढ़ना इस्लाम का अभिन्न हिस्सा है या नहीं, SC का फैसला आज
पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़े
बीजेपी विधायक संगीत सोम के मेरठ स्थित घर पर बुधवार रात कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने हमला किया.
वहीं संगीत सोम ने बताया, "मुझे कोई धमकी नहीं मिली थी. लेकिन हां, दो साल पहले एक कॉल आई थी, जिसमें ग्रेनेड से मारने की धमकी दी गई थी."
Security guard told us that it happened around 12.45 am. We've found empty bullet shells from the spot & forensic team is inspecting them, also found a hand grenade. There's no loss/injury. Firing was aimed at guard's cabin&main gate. We'll investigate the CCTV footage:SSP Meerut pic.twitter.com/5CJFIRTnMN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2018
Meerut: Residence of BJP MLA Sangeet Som was attacked by unidentified miscreants last night. They opened fire & hurled a hand grenade at his residence. The MLA says 'I have not received any threats. But yes, I had received a call 2 years ago that I will be killed with a grenade.' pic.twitter.com/jigrKrlMqg— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2018