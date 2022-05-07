न्यूज़18 के पत्रकार अमन चोपड़ा के खिलाफ कोई दंडात्मक कार्रवाई ना हो: राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट

नोएडा (उत्तर प्रदेश). राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय ने शनिवार को आदेश दिया कि न्यूज18 के पत्रकार अमन चोपड़ा के खिलाफ अलवर में मंदिरों के विध्वंस पर उनके शो के मामले में उनके खिलाफ कोई दंडात्मक कार्रवाई नहीं होनी चाहिए. इस मामले ने राजस्थान में ‘मीडिया की आजादी’ को लेकर सवाल खड़े कर दिये हैं.

आदेश सुबह में पारित किया गया था और कुछ घंटों बाद ही राजस्थान पुलिस के अधिकारियों की टीम चोपड़ा को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के नोएडा में स्थित उनके आवास पर पहुंच गई. कुछ ही देर में उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस के अधिकारी भी मौके पर पहुंच गए. राजस्थान पुलिस ने कथित तौर पर चोपड़ा के आवास के बाहर गिरफ्तारी वारंट चिपकाया और यूपी पुलिस द्वारा उन्हें बाहर निकाला गया.

The matter on FIR filed against Aman Chopra was heard in Rajasthan high court in Jaipur today. The court has ordered that no coercive action must be taken against Chopra. — News18 Rajasthan (@News18Rajasthan) May 7, 2022

कई पत्रकारों ने हैशटैग #IStandWithAmanChopra का उपयोग करते हुए चोपड़ा के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया.

While Left-jihadi cabal shouts from rooftops about freedom of press, their friendly govts continue to persecute journalists. After Uddhav, Ashok Gehlot sends 10 cops to arrest @AmanChopra_ despite Rajasthan high court staying all such coercive action. #IStandWithAmanChopra — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) May 7, 2022

Relentless hounding. Rajasthan police have registered multiple FIRs against @AmanChopra_ and charged him under the draconian 295A (offending religious sensibilities) and, worse, under 124A (Sedition). Hope he is safe. I stand with Aman. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) May 1, 2022

यह मामला अलवर में मंदिर को ध्वस्त करने से जुड़े शो को लेकर है.

