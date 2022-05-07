देश

no action against news18 journalist aman chopra rajasthan high court

न्यूज़18 के पत्रकार अमन चोपड़ा के खिलाफ कोई दंडात्मक कार्रवाई ना हो: राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट

न्यूज18 के पत्रकार अमन चोपड़ा.

न्यूज18 के पत्रकार अमन चोपड़ा.

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट का आदेश शनिवार सुबह में पारित किया गया था और कुछ घंटों बाद ही राजस्थान पुलिस के अधिकारियों की टीम न्यूज18 के पत्रकार अमन चोपड़ा को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के नोएडा में स्थित उनके आवास पर पहुंच गई.

नोएडा (उत्तर प्रदेश). राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय ने शनिवार को आदेश दिया कि न्यूज18 के पत्रकार अमन चोपड़ा के खिलाफ अलवर में मंदिरों के विध्वंस पर उनके शो के मामले में उनके खिलाफ कोई दंडात्मक कार्रवाई नहीं होनी चाहिए. इस मामले ने राजस्थान में ‘मीडिया की आजादी’ को लेकर सवाल खड़े कर दिये हैं.

आदेश सुबह में पारित किया गया था और कुछ घंटों बाद ही राजस्थान पुलिस के अधिकारियों की टीम चोपड़ा को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के नोएडा में स्थित उनके आवास पर पहुंच गई. कुछ ही देर में उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस के अधिकारी भी मौके पर पहुंच गए. राजस्थान पुलिस ने कथित तौर पर चोपड़ा के आवास के बाहर गिरफ्तारी वारंट चिपकाया और यूपी पुलिस द्वारा उन्हें बाहर निकाला गया.

कई पत्रकारों ने हैशटैग #IStandWithAmanChopra का उपयोग करते हुए चोपड़ा के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया.

यह मामला अलवर में मंदिर को ध्वस्त करने से जुड़े शो को लेकर है.

Tags: Rajasthan high court

FIRST PUBLISHED : May 07, 2022, 18:36 IST
