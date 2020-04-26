देश

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#CoronaVirus #Lockdown #IndiaGives #NarendraModi #MakeYourOwnMask #IndiaPositive
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » देश

कोरोना वायरस के चलते रद्द हुआ मैराथन तो अकेले ही दौड़ पड़ी ये नर्स, पूरी की 42 KM की रेस

News18Hindi
Updated: April 26, 2020, 7:23 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस के चलते रद्द हुआ मैराथन तो अकेले ही दौड़ पड़ी ये नर्स, पूरी की 42 KM की रेस
'BOSTON STRONG' में छुट गया N

COVID-19 के कारण मैसाचुसेट्स जनरल अस्पताल में काम करने वाली नर्स ने अकेले ही मैराथन में हिस्सा लिया.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 7:23 AM IST
  • Share this:
दुनिया में फैले कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) संक्रमण के प्रकोप के चलते सभी सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों को रद्द कर दिया गया है. इसके तहत इस साल होने वाली मैराथन को भी स्थगित कर दिया गया. इसने कई धावकों की उम्मीदों पर पानी फेर दिया. कई खिलाड़ी ऐसे होते हैं जो अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाने के लिए सालभर प्रैक्टिस और इंतज़ार करते हैं. मैसाचुसेट्स में भी एक नर्स को उसकी पहली बोस्टन मैराथन में भाग लेना था, जिसका वह बेसब्री से इंतज़ार कर रही थी. लेकिन COVID-19 के कारण मैराथन को टाल दिया गया.

नर्स लिंड्सी डेवर्स ने महामारी को अपनी इस दौड़ की बाधा न बनाते हुए अकेले ही इसमें भाग लेने की ठान ली और उसने कस्टम रूट के माध्यम से 26.2 मील (42 किलोमीटर) चलने के बाद अपने शहर वालों को 'BOSTON STRONG' का संदेश दिया. हालांकि, कस्टम रूट के माध्यम से 26.2 मील चलने के बाद डेवर्स को महसूस हुआ कि उसने 'BOSTON STRONG' की जगह "Boston Strog" लिख दिया है, उसमे में N छुट गया.





 




View this post on Instagram




 

“Find your fire and do whatever it is that wakes you up, whatever it is that makes you feel alive. Do what inspires you, what moves you, what makes your heart race. Do the things that ignite passion into your bones, chase your dreams, follow your heart, capture the moments that take your breath away. Do not settle for mediocrity. Do what makes you happy. If there is something you want, go get it. If you have a dream, follow it. Do not let fear hold you back. Trust your instincts and believe in yourself, you are capable of more than you think. This is your now. This is your time. This is your life. And you only have one. Make it count.” -Bryan Anthonys .(yes, I know I spelled strong wrong but it was too late to start over 😂) . . #bostonmarathon #solobostonmarathon #bostonmarathoncovidedition #selfsupportedmarathon #unsupportedmarathon #marathon #bostonmarathontraining #run #running #bostonrunners #covid #seeyouinseptember #livelife #dreambig #bostonstrog #determination #perseverance #dedication #resilience #bostonstrong #garminforerunner945 #altra #altrarunning #mentaltoughness #theresgoodoutthere #nathanvaporhowe #vaporhowe12l #mghanesthesia #mgh #mghcrnas


A post shared by Lindsay Devers (@simbastrail) on






मैसाचुसेट्स जनरल अस्पताल में काम करने वाली नर्स ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर मैराथन ट्रेल की फोटो को पोस्ट की. साथ ही कैप्शन में लिखा सोलो 'बोस्टन मैराथन कोविड संस्करण ’. स्पेलिंग की गलती के बाद भी डेवर्स के साहस की लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर तारीफ़ की. उनके इस पोस्ट लगभग 400 से ज्यादा लाइक मिले हैं.







हाल ही में, एक ऑस्ट्रियाई पायलट ने लोगों को घर पर रहने और महामारी के समय सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखने के लिए आसमान में अभ्यास करने के दौरान इस तरह के उड़ान पथ का पता लगा संदेश दिया था.

ये भी पढ़ें: कोरोना के हालातों की समीक्षा के बाद ही अमरनाथ यात्रा पर होगा फैसला: जीसी मुर्म

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए देश से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: April 26, 2020, 7:12 AM IST
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES

कोविड-19 डेटा सेंटर

हेल्पलाइन. :

  • भारत
  • दुनिया

  • एक्टिव केस

    18,904

    +989*  

  • कुल केस

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • ठीक हुए

    5,210

    +396*  

  • मृत्यु

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
स्रोत: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार
अपडेटेड: April 25 (05:00 PM)
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर

दुनिया

  • एक्टिव केस

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • कुल केस

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • ठीक हुए

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • मृत्यु

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
स्रोत: Various
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर