कोरोना वायरस के चलते रद्द हुआ मैराथन तो अकेले ही दौड़ पड़ी ये नर्स, पूरी की 42 KM की रेस



View this post on Instagram



“Find your fire and do whatever it is that wakes you up, whatever it is that makes you feel alive. Do what inspires you, what moves you, what makes your heart race. Do the things that ignite passion into your bones, chase your dreams, follow your heart, capture the moments that take your breath away. Do not settle for mediocrity. Do what makes you happy. If there is something you want, go get it. If you have a dream, follow it. Do not let fear hold you back. Trust your instincts and believe in yourself, you are capable of more than you think. This is your now. This is your time. This is your life. And you only have one. Make it count.” -Bryan Anthonys .(yes, I know I spelled strong wrong but it was too late to start over 😂) . . #bostonmarathon #solobostonmarathon #bostonmarathoncovidedition #selfsupportedmarathon #unsupportedmarathon #marathon #bostonmarathontraining #run #running #bostonrunners #covid #seeyouinseptember #livelife #dreambig #bostonstrog #determination #perseverance #dedication #resilience #bostonstrong #garminforerunner945 #altra #altrarunning #mentaltoughness #theresgoodoutthere #nathanvaporhowe #vaporhowe12l #mghanesthesia #mgh #mghcrnas