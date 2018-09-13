

Please join this campaign to send a message to the MLA who called a nun #rape survivor a "prostitute". I feel so proud of my fellow Malayalis when they come up with hashtags like this. #VayaMoodalCampaign BTW means #ShutYourMouthCampaign. Spread the word. https://t.co/uS7XJcfpEr

— Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) September 11, 2018



Here's my gift to PC George. He deserves it.

#VaayaMoodalCampaign pic.twitter.com/ItbkMJoCpC

— Pheba B Mathew (@pheba_mathai) September 11, 2018



What a fantastic way call out this odious scumbag who abused the nun who reported alleged rape by a priest! Creative non violent protest! Solidarity and more power to you!! #vaayamoodalcampaign #VaayaMoodedaPC #kerala Quite literally ‘Shut your mouth campaign’ https://t.co/ccxEyUVLx5

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 11, 2018



PC George admits it was wrong of him to have called the nun a prostitute, but won't apologise. Despicable. Where do I sign up for the #VaayaMoodalCampaign? #VaayaMoodedaPC

— Coconut Kanmani (@HazeedaVijay) September 12, 2018



Joining the #VaayaMoodalCampaign.

Inviting everyone to join in as well.

Please be kind and donate some tapes. Consider it as your contribution in fighting noise pollution and preventing Kerala society from verbal poison. pic.twitter.com/XcakiZ0Na3

— Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) September 10, 2018



#VaayaMoodalCampaign campaign to shut misoginy and crap from our lawmakers who seek to shame the victims of abuse.

— ️Aaron (@ROALY) September 12, 2018



Everytime something like this pops up people starts victim shaming. Where was she when it first happened, why did she go out at that time, why did she wear something like that... #VaayaMoodalCampaign #stopVictimShaming #its_not_your_fault https://t.co/TvgAuFlM7R

— Anil Ambooken (@AmbookenAnil) September 12, 2018



#VaayaMoodalCampaign #VaayaMoodedaPC #PCGeorge is not worthy of being a democratic representative when his view of an abused nun is so dismissive and his modus operandi is victim-shaming! pic.twitter.com/wEA7dI0ihv

— Dee (@idontlike2tweet) September 10, 2018