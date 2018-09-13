होम » न्यूज » देश

पीसी जॉर्ज की जालंधर के बिशप फ्रैंको मुलक्कल पर रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली नन पर दिए गए अपने बयान के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर आलोचना हो रही है.

‘चुप हो जाओ पीसी जॉर्ज’ केरल के मंत्री को डक्ट टेप क्यों भेज रहे हैं लोग?
तस्वीर आयशा महमूद के फेसबुक अकाउंट से
News18Hindi
Updated: September 13, 2018, 4:27 PM IST
केरल के मंत्री पीसी जॉर्ज का विवादों से पुराना नाता है. अपने दलित विरोधी भाषण, होटल कर्मचारी को थप्पड़ मारना, मजदूर पर पिस्तौल तानना और मात्र तीन मिनट का इतंजार करने पर टोल गेट तोड़ने जैसी घटनाओं के लिए जॉर्ज विवादों में रह चुके हैं.

लेकिन जालंधर के बिशप फ्रैंको मुलक्कल पर रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली नन पर दिए गए उनके बयान को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी जमकर आलोचना हो रही है.

एक मीडिया संस्थान से बात करते हुए रविवार को जॉर्ज ने कहा, “क्या इसमें कोई संदेह है कि नन एक वैश्या है? 12 बार यह खुशी थी 13वीं बार यह बलात्कार बन गया? वह 12 बार कहां थी जब यह हो रहा था?  जब पहली बार उसके साथ यह हुआ उसने तब शिकायत क्यों नहीं की? तीनों सिस्टर की जांच करें, हमें देखने दें कि वे कितनी पवित्र हैं.”

जॉर्ज के इस बयान पर सोशल मीडिया पर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया देखने को मिली. सोशल मिडिया यूजर्स ने #VaayaMoodalCampaign या  #VaayaMoodedaPC ट्रेंड, जिसका अर्थ ‘चुप हो जाओ पीसी जॉर्ज’ है चलाकर जॉर्ज को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया.



इसकी शुरुआत आयशा महमूद ने फेसबुक से की. उन्होंने रेप पीड़िता की आलोचना को रोकने के लिए, पीड़िता को न्याय पाने के लिए और मंत्री के बेमतलब में मामले में कूदने के लिए लोगों को आमंत्रित किया. उन्होंने सभी से कहा कि वे एक डक्ट टेप खरीदें और इसे जॉर्ज के पते पर भेज दें. सोशल मीडिया पर यह ट्रेंड जबरदस्त हिट रहा और लोग पीसी जॉर्ज के घर पर डक्ट टेप भेज रहे हैं.



















