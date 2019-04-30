होम » न्यूज » देश

सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने ली चुटकी, येति करने आया था मतदान!

भारतीय सेना ने सोमवार को कुछ फोटो शेयर की थीं जिसमें कुछ काफी बड़े फुटप्रिंट को दिखाया गया था.

April 30, 2019
सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने ली चुटकी, येति करने आया था मतदान!
सोमवार को भारतीय सेना ने ट्वीट किया कि उनके पास येति के होने के ठोस सबूत हैं
(जशोधारा मुखर्जी)

भारतीय सेना ने सोमवार को ट्वीट किया कि 'येति' होने का उनके पास सबूत है. भारतीय सेना ने फोटो शेयर की थीं जिसमें कुछ काफी बड़े फुटप्रिंट को दिखाया गया था. इस ट्वीट में कहा गया था कि ये फुटप्रिंट हिममानव के हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर इसका काफी मज़ाक बनाया गया-

उदाहरण के लिए पूर्व बीजेपी सांसद तरुण विजय ने भारतीय सेना को मुबारकबाद देते हुए कहा कि येति जानवर नहीं है, बल्कि हिम मानव हैं.


इसके अलावा और भी काफी लोगों ने प्रतिक्रियाएं दीं-





















हालांकि, कुछ लोगों ने इसे अतार्किक करार देते हुए इसे गलत बताया. किसी ने लिखा कि इसमें एक ही पैर के फुटप्रिंट हैं. क्या इसको पोस्ट करने के पहले सेना ने जानवरों के किसी एक्सपर्ट से बात की.



एक्टर सिद्धार्थ ने भी कहा कि इंडियन आर्मी को प्रूफ के लिए कहना गलत है.



येति है या नहीं. उम्मीद है शायद हमें उत्तर मिल जाएगा.

येति एक माइथोलॉजिकल कैरेक्टर है जो कि पहले के समय में पाए जाने वाले एप या बड़े बंदरों की तरह होता था और माना जाता है कि जिंदा रहने के लिए पत्थर के हथियारों का प्रयोग करता था. कथित रूप से येति हिमालय में रहता था और लोगों की नज़र से दूर था.
