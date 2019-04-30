

Congratulations, we are always proud of you. salutes to the #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team. But please, you are Indian, dont call Yeti as beast. Show respect for them. If you say he is a 'snowman'.

— Chowkidar Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 29, 2019

Yeah true... interesting 😊

— Pradeep Kumar 🇮🇳 (@MenonPradeep76) April 29, 2019



Can there possibly be a simpler explanation? pic.twitter.com/fqIuV0Q9Ri

— Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) April 29, 2019



Ok, but why only one footstep?

— Chowkidar Mritunjay Sharma (@mritunjay2106) April 29, 2019



What the hell is wrong with you guys? Just look at those pics for heaven's sake. That's not a bipedal. Couldn't you guys call a single animal expert before posting this ? Unless you are claiming your yeti walks on a single foot and travels by jumping.

— Anusuya (@_IC1101_) April 29, 2019



So Yeti has only one foot?

— ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ (@akdwaaz) April 29, 2019



Two weird things in these pics:

1. Distance between each footstep is too large.

2. Only a single footprint is seen. Normally should there not be prints of both the feet?



— Chowkidar Suma J Amin🇮🇳 (@SumaJAmin) April 29, 2019



Also sighted: a delighted Yeti after being tweeted by the Indian Army pic.twitter.com/YzKSWpLDbV

— Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) April 30, 2019



Modiji ko vote karne bahar aaya hoga 😂

— Rudra (@awasthi_rudra) April 29, 2019



— Anusuya (@_IC1101_) April 29, 2019

(जशोधारा मुखर्जी)भारतीय सेना ने सोमवार को ट्वीट किया कि 'येति' होने का उनके पास सबूत है. भारतीय सेना ने फोटो शेयर की थीं जिसमें कुछ काफी बड़े फुटप्रिंट को दिखाया गया था. इस ट्वीट में कहा गया था कि ये फुटप्रिंट हिममानव के हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर इसका काफी मज़ाक बनाया गया-उदाहरण के लिए पूर्व बीजेपी सांसद तरुण विजय ने भारतीय सेना को मुबारकबाद देते हुए कहा कि येति जानवर नहीं है, बल्कि हिम मानव हैं.इसके अलावा और भी काफी लोगों ने प्रतिक्रियाएं दीं-हालांकि, कुछ लोगों ने इसे अतार्किक करार देते हुए इसे गलत बताया. किसी ने लिखा कि इसमें एक ही पैर के फुटप्रिंट हैं. क्या इसको पोस्ट करने के पहले सेना ने जानवरों के किसी एक्सपर्ट से बात की.एक्टर सिद्धार्थ ने भी कहा कि इंडियन आर्मी को प्रूफ के लिए कहना गलत है.येति है या नहीं. उम्मीद है शायद हमें उत्तर मिल जाएगा.येति एक माइथोलॉजिकल कैरेक्टर है जो कि पहले के समय में पाए जाने वाले एप या बड़े बंदरों की तरह होता था और माना जाता है कि जिंदा रहने के लिए पत्थर के हथियारों का प्रयोग करता था. कथित रूप से येति हिमालय में रहता था और लोगों की नज़र से दूर था.