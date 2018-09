#WATCH No question of the deal being scrapped.These jets are coming to India. They will enhance the combat ability of the IAF. By allegations, you don’t prove anything: FM Arun Jaitley #FMtoANI #Rafaledeal pic.twitter.com/vrC7Kmz80j

Pity Rahul Gandhi’s understanding- how is it a scandal if a dozen Indian companies say that for a 56,000cr contract, if offsets are going to be 28,000cr, I want to be among the 20 who are going to make offset supplies?Everyone will get 2000-4000cr. How is it impropriety?:#FMtoANI pic.twitter.com/DOlo6viJKT

Congress can believe anything, but you must remember a basic principle of conduct, which for centuries has ruled throughout the world. Which is ‘Men may state inaccurate facts, circumstances never lie.’: #FMtoANI on if Congress will only believe Hollande's first statement #Rafale pic.twitter.com/t8ohgnEeVR

It’s highly objectionable statement. Surgical strike is something India should be proud of. Your patriotism is questionable if you are ashamed of it &refer to it in a derogatory manner: FM Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's tweet that #RafaleDeal was a surgical strike on forces' #FMtoANI pic.twitter.com/5F559cvCph

