सोमनाथ चटर्जी के निधन पर पीएम मोदी बोले, 'वह गरीब और वंचितों की मजबूत आवाज थे'

पूर्व लोकसभा स्पीकर और 10 बार सांसद रहे सोमनाथ चटर्जी के निधन पर राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री समेत देश के तमाम नेताओं ने दुख जताया है.

Updated: August 13, 2018, 11:21 AM IST
सोमनाथ चटर्जी 89 वर्ष के थे.
पूर्व लोकसभा स्पीकर सोमनाथ चटर्जी का सोमवार को देहांत हो गया. वह 89 वर्ष के थे. उनके निधन पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने शोक व्यक्त किया. उन्होंने कहा कि 'श्री सोमनाथ चटर्जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुखी हूं. लोकसभा के पूर्व स्पीकर और वरिष्ठ सांसद रहे सोमनाथ चटर्जी की सदन में प्रभावशाली मौजूदगी रही. उनका निधन बंगाल और भारत के लोगों के लिए हानि है.  उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं...'

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी ट्वीट कर दुख जताया. उन्होंने कहा, 'पूर्व सांसद और स्पीकर श्री सोमनाथ चटर्जी भारतीय राजनीति के सितारे थे. उन्होंने हमारे संसदीय लोकतंत्र को और मजबूत किया. वह गरीबों और वंचितों की मजबूत आवाज रहे. उनके निधन से दुखी हूं.'

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी सोमनाथ चटर्जी के निधन पर दुख जताते हुए कहा, 'वह खुद में एक संस्था थे.' राहुल ने ट्वीट किया है, '10 बार सांसद और पूर्व लोकसभा स्पीकर रहे श्री सोमनाथ चटर्जी के निधन से मैं दुखी हूं. वह एक संस्था थे. सभी सांसदों ने उनका सम्मान किया. दुख की इस घड़ी में परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं.'

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर शोक जताया. उन्होंने लिखा है कि यह बहुत ही दुखद खबर है. देश उन्हें हमेशा याद रखेगा.

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने लिखा है कि सोमनाथ दा के निधन से दुखी हूं. यह हम सभी के लिए बड़ी हानि है.



बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने कहा कि सोमनाथ चटर्जी शानदार सांसद थे. उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों को मेरी ओर से संवेदनाएं.



