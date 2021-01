स्टेच्यु ऑफ यूनिटी देखने वाले कर सकेंगे खूबसूरत विस्टाडोम कोच में यात्रा, पीएम मोदी ने शेयर की PICS

One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches.

During the programme tomorrow, other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated. This includes new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadia.It would make you happy that Kevadia station is India’s first with Green Building Certification. pic.twitter.com/6vlqpk37g2