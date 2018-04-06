सलमान के जेल जाने पर शोएब ने जताया दुख, भड़के पाकिस्तानी
देश के सियासी और सिनेमा दुनिया के चर्चित चेहरे सलमान खान के जेल जाने से दु:खी हैं
शोएब अख्तर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- मेरे दोस्त को पांच साल की सजा होते देख दुख हो रहा है लेकिन कानून को अपना काम करना ही चाहिए. हमें भारत की न्याय व्यवस्था का सम्मान करना चाहिए लेकिन मुझे अभी भी लगता है कि सजा बहुत कड़ी है लेकिन मेरा दिल उनकी फैमिली और फैन्स के साथ है. मुझे यकीन है कि वह जल्द बाहर आ जाएंगे.
पाकिस्तान के बहुत से लोगों ने शोएब के ट्वीट पर सवाल करते हुए कश्मीर मसले से लेकर शोएब की क्रिकेट परफॉरमेंस पर उन्हें घेरने की कोशिश करने लगे.
Really Sad to see my friend Salman khan sentenced for 5 year But the Law must take its course & we got to respect the decision of honourable court of India but i still think punishment is to harsh but my heart goes to his family & fans ..— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 5, 2018
Am sure he will out soon ..
Shoiab bhai 100mph ke speed se bahar bhi aa jaayenge Salman. Agar nahi bhi aaye toh baaki ke shooting ke liye permission toh mil hi jaayegi. Kaafi paisa laga hai bhai pur. Woh log use andhar zyada dher rehne nahi denge. Nikal aayega bahar Bajrangi bhaijaan..— Ganesh Iyer (@GaneshSIY) April 6, 2018
Its funny u know a person goes for jail for killing an animal...for 5 years..but no punishment or words over killing of humans in kashmir... Indian courts and justice for u...#KashmirBleeds #BlackBuckPoachingCase— Khan Pirzada (@saaiien) April 5, 2018
सलमान खान की जमानत अर्जी पर बहस पूरी हो चुकी है. लेकिन सेशंस कोर्ट का फैसला कल आएगा. जमानत की जमानत पर अब फैसला कल यानी शनिवार को आएगा. इसके चलते सलमान खान को आज भी जेल में ही रहना पड़ेगा.