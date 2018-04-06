होम » न्यूज » देश

सलमान के जेल जाने पर शोएब ने जताया दुख, भड़के पाकिस्तानी

देश के सियासी और सिनेमा दुनिया के चर्चित चेहरे सलमान खान के जेल जाने से दु:खी हैं

News18India
Updated: April 6, 2018, 3:43 PM IST
सलमान के जेल जाने पर शोएब ने जताया दुख, भड़के पाकिस्तानी
image source- pti
News18India
Updated: April 6, 2018, 3:43 PM IST
देश के सियासी और सिनेमा दुनिया के चर्चित चेहरे सलमान खान के जेल जाने से दु:खी हैं. सलमान के फैंस से लेकर राजनेताओं और बॉलीवु़ड से जुड़े हस्तियां  सलमान की मुश्किल घ़ड़ी में उनके साथ खड़े होते हुए दिखने की कोशिश कर रहे है लेकिन शोएब अख्तर को ऐसा करना भारी पड़ा. दरअसल, शोएब अख्तर का सलमान खान को सपोर्ट करता हुआ ट्वीट पाकिस्तान के लोंगों को रास नहीं आया और कईयों ने इसको लेकर उनकी आलोचना की.

शोएब अख्तर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- मेरे दोस्‍त को पांच साल की सजा होते देख दुख हो रहा है लेकिन कानून को अपना काम करना ही चाहिए. हमें भारत की न्याय व्यवस्था का सम्‍मान करना चाहिए लेकिन मुझे अभी भी लगता है कि सजा बहुत कड़ी है लेकिन मेरा दिल उनकी फैमिली और फैन्स के साथ है. मुझे यकीन है कि वह जल्‍द बाहर आ जाएंगे.

पाकिस्तान के बहुत से लोगों ने शोएब के ट्वीट पर सवाल करते हुए कश्मीर मसले से लेकर शोएब की क्रिकेट परफॉरमेंस पर उन्हें घेरने की कोशिश करने लगे.

देखें कुछ ट्वीट










सलमान खान की जमानत अर्जी पर बहस पूरी हो चुकी है. लेकिन सेशंस कोर्ट का फैसला कल आएगा.  जमानत की जमानत पर अब फैसला कल यानी शनिवार को आएगा. इसके चलते सलमान खान को आज भी जेल में ही रहना पड़ेगा.
IBN Khabar, IBN7 और ETV News अब है News18 Hindi. सबसे सटीक और सबसे तेज़ Hindi News अपडेट्स. Nation News in Hindi यहां देखें.
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें
अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES