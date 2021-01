COVID-19 Vaccination: भारत में कोरोना के खिलाफ महाअभियान पर दुनिया भर से लगा बधाइयों का तांता

Congratulations PM @narendramodi and the Government of India on taking this very important step with this massive #COVID19Vaccination drive. We are starting to see the beginning of the end to this devastating pandemic. @IndiainSL https://t.co/fcx8bO7RfV

I would like to congratulate PM @narendramodi and the people of India for the landmark launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive today. We hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic. https://t.co/f921VupuJn pic.twitter.com/M9q3KKLFo3