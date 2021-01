Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 LIVE Updates: नेताजी की जयंती पर बंगाल में ममता की अगुवाई में पैदल मार्च

रोड मार्च के दौरान सीएम ममती बनर्जी

Netaji had foresight to conceptualise a Planning Commission & the Indian National Army before Independence. They claim idolising him but scrap the Planning Commission. We're celebrating it as a grand occasion because of his 125th birth anniversary: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/3ewNIm8YUj pic.twitter.com/8dfEscIGlb