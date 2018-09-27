

One line conclusion of SC take on #497 #Adultery law : Whenever society will demand that women also be punished for a crime that man is, they will strike the law itself down rather than making the offence gender neutral.

MEN : You have absolutely no RIGHTS within a Marriage.



— Deepika Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 27, 2018



You never take 'permission' to cheat. You just cheat. And the only identity you earn is that of a cheat. Irrespective of you being a man or woman.

If in marriage, you don't belong to each other, why marry. Sleep around forever but don't create wrecked families.

#Adultery



— MaharaniOnWheels (@royally_fiery) September 27, 2018



Let me get this straight: #Adultery is not a crime but #TripleTalaq is? So a Muslim man can be adulterous but if he initiates divorce...he can be thrown in jail based on a complaint filed by his wife or her family? Doesn’t make any sense!

— seemi pasha (@seemi_pasha) September 27, 2018



SC Decriminalised #Adultery, now Congress can officially publish its articles in porn websites 😊😊😂

— Maithun (@Being_Humor) September 27, 2018



Till today almost all married people were criminals. Congratulations, everyone! #Adultery

— bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) September 27, 2018



Our Supreme Court is far more progressive than our govt. and society could ever be. "Husband is not the master of wife" n with due respect husband's relation with other woman is not cruelty against wife. Isn't it ! #Section497 #Adultery

— Meenakshi Joshi (@IMinakshiJoshi) September 27, 2018

एडल्टरी मामले में गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला सुनाते हुए आईपीसी की धारा 497 को असंवैधानिक करार दे दिया है. चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा ने कहा कि पति, पत्नी का मास्टर नहीं है. कानून की नज़र में महिला और पुरुष दोनों बराबर हैं.चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली 5 सदस्यीय संविधान पीठ में जस्टिस एएम खानविलकर, जस्टिस डीवाय चंद्रचूड़, जस्टिस रोहिंगटन नरीमन और जस्टिस इंदु मल्होत्रा शामिल थे. इस फैसले में सभी जज एकमत हुए हैं.इससे पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इस फैसले को सुरक्षित रख लिया था. सरकार ने कानून की नैतिकता का हवाला देते हए इस कानून की हिमायत की थी.सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आने के साथ ही लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अलग- अलग तरीके से रिएक्शन दिए.