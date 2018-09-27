होम » न्यूज » देश

चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा ने कहा कि पति, पत्नी का मास्टर नहीं है. कानून की नज़र में महिला और पुरुष दोनों बराबर हैं.

Updated: September 27, 2018, 1:31 PM IST
एडल्टरी मामले में गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला सुनाते हुए आईपीसी की धारा 497 को असंवैधानिक करार दे दिया है. चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा ने कहा कि पति, पत्नी का मास्टर नहीं है. कानून की नज़र में महिला और पुरुष दोनों बराबर हैं.

चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली 5 सदस्यीय संविधान पीठ में जस्टिस एएम खानविलकर, जस्टिस डीवाय चंद्रचूड़, जस्टिस रोहिंगटन नरीमन और जस्टिस इंदु मल्होत्रा शामिल थे. इस फैसले में सभी जज एकमत हुए हैं.

इससे पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इस फैसले को सुरक्षित रख लिया था. सरकार ने कानून की नैतिकता का हवाला देते हए इस कानून की हिमायत की थी.

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आने के साथ ही लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अलग- अलग तरीके से रिएक्शन दिए.

 



 



 



 



 



 



 

