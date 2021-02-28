भाषा चुनें
AI की मदद से फिर मुस्कुराए शहीद भगत सिंह, देखिए महान हस्तियों की खास तस्वीरें

(फोटो: News18 English)
(फोटो: News18 English)

Artificial Intelligence Images: शशिधरन की तरफ से सरदार भगत सिंह (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), स्वामी विवेकानंद, लोकमान्य तिलक, कस्तूरबा गांधी, अरबिंदो की खास तस्वीरें साझा की हैं. हैरान ट्विटर यूजर्स तकनीक के इस इस्तेमाल की सराहना कर रहे हैं.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: February 28, 2021, 2:10 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. हमने महान क्रांतिकारी सरदार भगत सिंह की कहानियां तो सुनी हैं, उनकी खास तस्वीरों को भी देखा है, लेकिन कभी उन्हें इशारे करते हुए नहीं देखा. हमने स्वामी विवेकानंद (Swami Vivekanand), महर्षि अरबिंदो (Aurobindo) की बुद्धी के किस्से पढ़े हैं पर शायद कभी इनकी हंसी के गवाह नहीं बने. खैर ट्विटर (Twitter) ने हमारे जीवन से इस कमी को दूर कर दिया है. आज हमारे सामने भारत की कुछ महान विभूतियों की आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) से प्रेरित ऐसी तस्वीरें मौजूद हैं, जहां हम उनके चहरे के हाव-भाव भी देख सकते हैं.

लेखक और ट्विटर यूजर कीर्तिक शशिधरन ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर एआई से प्रेरित कुछ तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैं. ये खास तस्वीरें भारत के महान लोगों की हैं. देश के निर्माण में बड़ी भूमिका निभाने वाली हस्तियों की तस्वीरों को हंसता हुआ देखकर ट्विटर यूजर्स भी हैरान हैं. वे लगातार इसपर मजेदार प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं. वे तकनीक के इस शानदार इस्तेमाल की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. शशिधरन की तरफ से सरदार भगत सिंह, स्वामी विवेकानंद, लोकमान्य तिलक, कस्तूरबा गांधी, अरबिंदो की खास तस्वीरें साझा की हैं.


विवेकानंद की तस्वीर के साथ शशिधरन ने लिखा 'फोटोज को दोबारा एनीमेट करने के एल्गोरिद्म के प्रयासों पर शायद स्वामी विवेकानंद हंसने लगते. लेकिन इंसानों के जीवन को आसान बनाने वाले विज्ञान की ताकतों के महान समर्थक के तौर पर, वे शायद इसके काम करने के बारे में जानकारी जुटाते.'



तिलक की तस्वीर को लेकर उन्होंने लिखा 'लोकमान्य तिलक की अच्छी क्वालिटी की फोटो खोजना मुश्किल था, लेकिन इसने काम कर दिया. आधुनिक भारतीय मन के संस्थापक जनकों में से एक के तौर पर तिलक तत्काल एक नए आंकलन के लायक हैं. एक सुधारवादी और परंपराओं का पुनरुत्थानवादी, ज्यादातर भारतीयों के पढ़ सकते इससे पहले ही मास मीडिया की ताकत पर भरोसा करने वाला.'

आर्टिफीशियल इंटेलिजेंस एक नया उभरता हुआ क्षेत्र है, जिसमें हमें सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है. क्योंकि हम अभी इस क्षेत्र की सतह तक ही पहुंचे हैं और हर रोज कुछ नया सीख रहे हैं. इस काम के लिए सोशल मीडिया का धन्यवाद.
