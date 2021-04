ThisIsTata के जरिए रतन टाटा का किया जा रहा धन्यवाद, जानें क्या है माजरा

#ThisIsTata Responding to PM @narendramodi ji’s appeal.The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country. #ThisIsTata @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/A1X8dDKAak

The TATA group deserves to run this country! A Tata fan for life. This is called Leadership. If we all follow the values of the Tata Group, we can build lasting legacies. Proud to share the same corporate DNA. #ThisIsTata https://t.co/0m5bbVPazx