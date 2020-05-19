लॉकडाउन में दुनिया के इस सुदूर द्वीप में फंसी ट्रैवल ब्लॉगर, बताया- यहां लोग देखते हैं बॉलीवुड मूवी
सोकोत्रा द्वीप पर फंसींं ईवा. pic- instagram
ट्रैवल ब्लॉगर ईवा जू बेक यमन (Yemen) के द्वीप सोकोत्रा (Socotra) में घूमने गई थीं और लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) के कारण वहीं रुक गईं.
May 19, 2020
सीएनएन की खबर के अनुसार ईवा सोकोत्रा द्वीप 11 मार्च को पहुंची थीं. इसके तुरंत बाद ही दुनिया में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के मामले तेजी से बढ़ने लगे और देशों ने लॉकडाउन की घोषणाएं करना शुरू कर दिया. ईवा को 15 मार्च को बताया गया कि लॉकडाउन के कारण सोकोत्रा द्वीप को बंद किया जा रहा है. ऐसे में वह और अन्य टूरिस्ट एयरपोर्ट चले जाएं. लेकिन ईवा और कुछ अन्य लोगों ने वहीं रुकने का फैसला लिया.
View this post on Instagram
THE LANGUAGE WE ALL SPEAK, THE MOST AWKWARD AND BEAUTIFUL OF ALL. Every other evening, after dinner, I get visitors on my little verandah. They’re girls from my host family’s home. Together with their friends, they come to me in flowy dresses, with scarves wrapped around their waists and hijabs thrown loosely over their heads. After an exchange of greetings, one of them inevitably claps her hands and gets up, beckoning the others to join her. And that’s how our dance evenings begin. The girls know their Bollywood moves inside out, and they even sing along in (only slightly) broken Hindi. That’s an influence picked up from the TV, which runs on solar here. One moment, it’s all Aishwarya Rai, and the next, they’re singing an old Socotri song and rocking gently to its rhythm. When it’s my turn to dance, I usually try to get them to “teach” me and follow along. I’m the clumsiest dancer in the world, which is cause for much entertainment. Sometimes, we do solo dances though, where one of us dances, and all the other girls sit and watch. That’s when my secret weapon comes out: Britney Spears. With “Oops I Did It Again” playing on my Spotify, I start to feel like a little girl, and after that, it’s all giggles all over again. And then, back to Bollywood, in this prehistoric, tiny speck of land on the edge of the world. It’s a universal language, dance. It’s awkward, yes - but it becomes beautiful as soon as you embrace your own clumsiness, your natural movement. That’s how you begin to speak. And in that space between the dancer and the spectator, a language of universal understanding emerges. The epic photo by @rpljuscec
ईवा ने बताया, 'सोकोत्रा में एक हफ्ते से कोई भी नया व्यक्ति नहीं आया था. ऐसे में ये यूरोप के किसी भी देश या एयरपोर्ट से अधिक सुरक्षित जगह थी. इसलिए मैंने यहां रुकने का निर्णय लिया. मैं यहां रहकर कोविड 19 महामारी के खात्मे का इंतजार कर रही हूं.'
ईवा सोकोत्रा द्वीप में रहकर इंस्टाग्राम पर अपडेट करती रहती हैं. उन्होंने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर जानकारी दी कि सोकोत्रा द्वीप पर लोग अब खाली समय में बॉलीवुड फिल्में देख रहे हैं और उनसे टूटी-फूटी हिंदी सीख रहे हैं. उन्होंने बताया, 'यहां मौजूद लड़कियां बॉलीवुड मूवी देखती हैं और उनके गानों के साथ-साथ टूटी-फूटी हिंदी में गाती हैं. यहां टीवी सोलर पैनल के भरोसे चलते हैं.'
View this post on Instagram
COVID-19 IS ONLY ONE OF MANY STORIES IN THE WORLD TODAY. Yes, it’s a huge story which might define our generation. But all the other stories - of war and conflict - continue to be, buried deep under Coronavirus headlines. Let me tell you one of them. Salem works making juice in a small café in Socotra. He used to live in war-ravaged capital Sana’a, studying to become a nurse. But he stopped his studies when the opportunity to work in Socotra came up. “Working in a hospital in Yemen during the war, I would be making $100 per month and exposing myself to disease, with no health insurance to protect me.” It’s heart-breaking logic, but it’s understandable. He misses Sana’a, but living here, his income is higher, he’s safe and “It’s better than sleeping on the street and having nothing to eat,” he says. His is by no means the only story I’ve heard. One calm evening in the mountains of Socotra, my host confided in me. “The war took away our lives. We cannot do anything. All the people in Yemen, their lives stopped when the war started.” His voice was shaking. I’m reminded of that Yemeni taxi driver I rode with in NYC: “I’m only here for work. Living here is not real life. Real life was back in Yemen,” he said. Today, the media may be gripped by another story, but for the people in Yemen the daily struggles haven’t stopped. Over there, COVID-19 is just another crisis on top of a mountain of challenges ranging from cholera to hunger to political instability, and beyond. Yemen is gripped by the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crisis. Over 24 million Yemenis are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. I can’t even begin to fathom this. As someone who has enjoyed the privilege of peace and opportunity all my life, hearing these stories first-hand, I cannot possibly put myself in their shoes. So all I ask is, let’s be aware. Aware that our struggle is not the only struggle. Aware of our privilege. Aware that we may not know the full story. And let’s be open to hearing out that story. We have much to be grateful for. If you’d like to support the people of Yemen, please donate to @monarelief, www.patreon.com/monarelief Photo by @rpljuscec
उन्होंने बताया, 'यहां लड़कियां पहले ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन की तरह होती हैं और फिर सोकोत्रा का पुराना गीत गाने लगती हैं.' ईवा इन दिनों सोकोत्रा द्वीप पर कैंपिंग करती हैं. खाने के लिए मछली पकड़ती हैं और स्थानीय लोगों के साथ रहती हैं.
उन्होंने बताया कि सोकोत्रा में अब तक कोरोना वायरस का कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया है. ऐसे में यहां रहना सुरक्षित है. वहां कोई सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और लॉकडाउन पाबंदियां नहीं हैं. हम यहां पूरी तरह स्वतंत्र हैं, दोस्तों से मिलते हैं और जहां जाना होता है जाते हैं. ऐसा लगता है कि मानो हम किसी समानांतर ब्रह्मांड में आ गए हों.
