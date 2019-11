ट्विंकल खन्ना ने शेयर की खतरनाक सांप की तस्वीर, कोबरा को हवा में लहराता दिखा शख्स

Loading...



View this post on Instagram



Repost @tweakindia If dadis and nanis are to be believed, spotting a snake brings great fortune. And by that logic, Mangalore’s Joy Mascarenhas aka the King of Cobras is basically a billionaire. Over the last 14 years, Mascarenhas has rescued 6,000 snakes, including 185 King Cobras. Click on linkin.bio/tweakindia in our page description and tap on the corresponding image to read more about his adventures. #snakes