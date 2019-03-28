होम » न्यूज » देश

Updated: March 28, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां के केलर इलाके में आतंकियों के साथ हो रही मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षाबलों ने तीन आतंकियों को मार गिराया है. आतंकियों के पास से हथियार भी बरामद किए गए हैं. खबर है कि सीआरपीएफ, सेना और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने एक संयुक्त ऑपरेशन शुरू किया है. फिलहाल सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है.




 





