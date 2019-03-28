J&K के शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, 3 आतंकी ढेर
जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां के केलर इलाके में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है.
Shopian: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists & security forces in Keller area. Weapons also recovered. Operation in progress. CRPF, Army & J&K police had launched a joint operation in the early hours today.#JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/dZpwwhxzBh
#UPDATE: Three terrorists eliminated following the encounter between terrorists and security forces in Keller area of Shopian district. Weapons also recovered. Operation in progress. CRPF, Army and J&K police had launched a joint operation. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/LROBRWPc16
Two bodies recovered so far following the encounter between terrorists and security forces in Keller area of Shopian district. CRPF, Army and J&K police had launched a joint operation. Search underway. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/v3FH38z6PA
