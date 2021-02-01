भाषा चुनें
    Budget 2021 Live Updates: कोरोना काल में निर्मला सीतारमण के 'बजट वैक्सीन' पर कॉमन मैन की नजर

    वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण आज देश का बजट पेश करेंगी. यह बजट केंद्र की मोदी सरकार का नौवां बजट होगा.यहां पढ़ें Union Budget 2021-22 से जुड़े Live Updates

    Hindi.news18.com | February 1, 2021, 8:50 AM IST
    8:50 am (IST)
     वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण वित्त मंत्रालय पहुंच चुकी हैं. वह आज संसद में वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए आम बजट पेश करेंगी.


    8:49 am (IST)
    8:49 am (IST)
    8:49 am (IST)
    8:24 am (IST)
     रेलवे के किराए को लेकर भी लोगों को बजट से उम्मीद.

     


    7:48 am (IST)
     वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण आज बहुप्रतिक्षित आम बजट पेश करेंगी. कोरोना काल से जूझ रहे आमजन को इस बजट से टैक्स राहत की उम्मीद है. इसके साथ ही आर्थिक सुधार को ध्यान में रखते हुए स्वास्थ्य देखभाल, बुनियादी ढांचे और पड़ोसी देशों के बढ़ते टकराव के बीच रक्षा क्षेत्र पर खर्च बढ़ाकर देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूती देने के कदम उठाने की उम्मीद है.

    7:01 am (IST)

    भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) आगामी मौद्रिक समीक्षा में नीतिगत दरों को यथावत रख सकता है. विशेषज्ञों ने यह राय जताई है. केंद्रीय बैंक की मौद्रिक नीति समिति (एमपीसी) की बैठक के नतीजों की घोषणा आम बजट 2021-22 पेश होने के चार दिन बाद यानी पांच फरवरी को की जाएगी.

    6:41 am (IST)

    विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि रिजर्व बैंक ब्याज दरों में बदलाव से बचेगा. हालांकि, वह अपना नरम रुख कायम रखेगा. वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण एक फरवरी को लोकसभा में आम बजट पेश करेंगी. ऐसे में रिजर्व बैंक की मौद्रिक नीति समिति बजट प्रस्तावों से भी दिशा लेगी.

    नई दिल्ली. वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण आज बहुप्रतिक्षित आम बजट पेश करेंगी. कोरोना काल से जूझ रहे आमजन को इस बजट से टैक्स राहत की उम्मीद है. इसके साथ ही आर्थिक सुधार को ध्यान में रखते हुए स्वास्थ्य देखभाल, बुनियादी ढांचे और पड़ोसी देशों के बढ़ते टकराव के बीच रक्षा क्षेत्र पर खर्च बढ़ाकर देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूती देने के कदम उठाने की उम्मीद है.

    यह अंतरिम बजट मोदी सरकार का नौवां बजट होगा. बता दें बजट ऐसे समय पेश हो रहा है, जब देश कोविड-19 संकट से बाहर निकल रहा है. लोगों को उम्मीद है कि इसमें रोजगार सृजन और ग्रामीण विकास पर खर्च को बढ़ाने, विकास योजनाओं के लिये आवंटन, औसत करदाताओं के हाथों में अधिक पैसा देने और विदेशी कर को आकर्षित करने के लिये नियमों को आसान हो सकते हैं.

    हाल ही में वित्त मंत्री ने कहा था कि अप्रैल से शुरू होने वाले वित्तीय वर्ष का बजट इस तरीके का होगा, जैसा पहले कभी नहीं देखा गया.

    यहां पढ़ें Union Budget 2021-22 से जुड़े Live Updates

