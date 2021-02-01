Budget 2021 Live Updates: कोरोना काल में निर्मला सीतारमण के 'बजट वैक्सीन' पर कॉमन मैन की नजर

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance. She will present the #UnionBudget 2021-22 in the Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/rtS3izUHcm— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021
बजट में बढ़ सकती है सेक्शन 80C की लिमिट, LIC-PPF या NSC में से कहां निवेश करने पर होगा फायदा
इंश्योरेंस को किया जा सकता है अनिवार्य, बढ़ाया जा सकता है धारा-80D का दायरा
वर्क फ्रॉम होम बेनिफिट्स से लेकर इनकम टैक्स छूट तक, ये हैं बजट से आम आदमी की 5 बड़ी उम्मीदें
बिटकॉइन जैसी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर लगेगा बैन, अपनी डिजिटल करेंसी लाने की तैयारी में सरकार
कुल टैक्स दायित्व में 80 हजार रुपये तक की छूट दे सकती हैं निर्मला सीतारमण
वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण वित्त मंत्रालय पहुंच चुकी हैं. वह आज संसद में वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए आम बजट पेश करेंगी.
रेलवे के किराए को लेकर भी लोगों को बजट से उम्मीद.
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण आज बहुप्रतिक्षित आम बजट पेश करेंगी. कोरोना काल से जूझ रहे आमजन को इस बजट से टैक्स राहत की उम्मीद है.
आम आदमी को क्या है Budget से उम्मीद?
आज केंद्रीय बजट पेश करेंगी वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
रेलवे के किराए को लेकर भी लोगों को बजट से उम्मीद.#Budget #FinanceMinister #NirmalaSitharaman #Farmers #Tax #Income #Railway @ARPITAARYA pic.twitter.com/iWLSHm7uMI
