होम » न्यूज » देश

BREAKING: पाकिस्तान जब तक आतंकवाद को सपोर्ट करेगा, हम उसे जवाब देते रहेंगे- सेना

मेजर जनरल सुधेंद्र सिंह महल ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान जब तक आतंकवादियों को समर्थन देगा, हम आतंकवादी ठिकानों पर हमला करते रहेंगे.

News18Hindi
Updated: February 28, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
BREAKING: पाकिस्तान जब तक आतंकवाद को सपोर्ट करेगा, हम उसे जवाब देते रहेंगे- सेना
मेजर जनरल सुरेंद्र सिंह महल
News18Hindi
Updated: February 28, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
भारत-पाकिस्तान के मध्य तनाव के बीच गुरुवार को तीनों सेनाओं की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस हुई. इस दौरान मेजर जनरल सुधेंद्र सिंह महल ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान जब तक आतंकवादियों को समर्थन देगा, हम आतंकवादी ठिकानों पर हमला करते रहेंगे.

Major General Surendra Singh Mahal: As long as Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists, we will continue to target the terror camps pic.twitter.com/IOl8768FxU

Loading...

और भी देखें

Updated: February 22, 2019 12:15 PM ISTपुलवामा हमले पर पहली बार बोलेगी पाकिस्तानी फौज, पीएम इमरान खान दे चुके हैं खुली छूट
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
Loading...
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES