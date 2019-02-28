BREAKING: पाकिस्तान जब तक आतंकवाद को सपोर्ट करेगा, हम उसे जवाब देते रहेंगे- सेना
मेजर जनरल सुधेंद्र सिंह महल ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान जब तक आतंकवादियों को समर्थन देगा, हम आतंकवादी ठिकानों पर हमला करते रहेंगे.
News18Hindi Updated: February 28, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
भारत-पाकिस्तान के मध्य तनाव के बीच गुरुवार को तीनों सेनाओं की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस हुई. इस दौरान मेजर जनरल सुधेंद्र सिंह महल ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान जब तक आतंकवादियों को समर्थन देगा, हम आतंकवादी ठिकानों पर हमला करते रहेंगे.
Major General Surendra Singh Mahal: As long as Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists, we will continue to target the terror camps pic.twitter.com/IOl8768FxU
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
