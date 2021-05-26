भाषा चुनें
Yaas Cyclone: यास चक्रवात ने लिया खतरनाक रूप, इन 10 वीडियो में देखें तूफान का तांडव

चक्रवात यास का ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल में भयावह रूप देखने को मिल रहा है.

चक्रवात यास का ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल में भयावह रूप देखने को मिल रहा है.

Yaas Cyclone: चक्रवात यास के चलते पूरे इलाके में बेहद तेज हवाएं चल रही हैं. इसकी रफ्तार 100 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा के आसपास है. इसके साथ ही भारी बारिश ने लोगों में मन का माहौल बना दिया है. समुद्र उफनाया हुआ है. तूफान के भयावह मंजर को दिखाते कई वीडियो सामने आए हैं.

नई दिल्‍ली. बंगाल की खाड़ी (Bay Of Bengal) से उठे चक्रवाती तूफान यास (Yaas Cyclone) के थपेड़े ओडिशा (Odisha) और पश्चिम बंगाल (West Bengal) के तटीय इलाके में पड़ना शुरू हो गया है. इस तूफान के जल्द ही ओडिशा (Yaas in Odisha) के तट से टकराने की आशंका है. इसके पहले ही ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल के कई तटीय इलाकों में तेज बारिश और हवाएं शुरू हो गई हैं. इस दौरान कुछ मकानों की छतें उड़ती देखी गईं. पूरे इलाके में बेहद तेज हवाएं चल रही हैं. इसकी रफ्तार 100 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा के आसपास है. इसके साथ ही भारी बारिश ने लोगों में मन का माहौल बना दिया है. समुद्र उफनाया हुआ है. आसमान में काले बादल छाए हैं. इसके कई वीडियो सामने आए हैं.

पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण 24 परगना में टॉरनैडो भी देखा गया है. इसमें घरों के छतों समेत काफी मलबा हवा में उड़ता देखने को मिला.



आईएमडी के अनुसार चक्रवात यास अभी ओडिशा के बालासोर से 50 किमी दक्षिण-दक्षिणपूर्व में है. यह बेहद प्रभावी चक्रवाती तूफान में तब्‍दील हो चुका है. साथ ही इसके तट से टकराने की प्रक्रिया 9 बजे शुरू हो चुकी है.
