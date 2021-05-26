Yaas Cyclone: यास चक्रवात ने लिया खतरनाक रूप, इन 10 वीडियो में देखें तूफान का तांडव

WATCH: Intense 'Tornado' captured in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas before #CycloneYaas hits. pic.twitter.com/M62Gv7D9Ld — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 25, 2021

#WATCH | West Bengal: Sea turns rough at Digha in Purba Medinipur district, as #CycloneYaas nears landfall. pic.twitter.com/19nbvbgHNL — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

#WATCH | Odisha: Strong winds and heavy rain hit Dhamra in Bhadrak district as #CycloneYaas nears landfall. IMD says that the 'very severe cyclonic storm' is expected to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph. pic.twitter.com/fveRV5Xfqb— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

#WATCH | Odisha: Paradeep experiences strong winds & heavy rainfall#CycloneYaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) & 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), as per IMD update at 6:45 am pic.twitter.com/41jEByvn2b — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

#WATCH | West Bengal: Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas experiences a weather change, receives light to moderate rainfall and wind. The 'very severe cyclonic storm' #CycloneYaas is expected to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph. pic.twitter.com/xxbQXXLMs1— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

#WATCH Odisha | Chandipur, Balasore witnesses heavy rainfall & strong winds.#CycloneYaas over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) & 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), as per IMD update at 6:45 am. pic.twitter.com/vlYUFSZjUA — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

#WATCH | Some fishermen seen near the sea, even as it turns turbulent in Gopalpur of Ganjam district in wake of #CycloneYaas. Meteorological Department, Gopalpur has announced a Yellow alert in the district. pic.twitter.com/Tp5ButvwjX — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

Rain and gusty winds hit Odisha's Bhadrak district; visuals from Dhamara coastal area #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/A63Sn3iCvZ — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

#WATCH | West Bengal: Water from the sea enters residential areas along New Digha Sea Beach in East Midnapore. Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas centred about 50 km South-Southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Landfall process has commenced around 9 am, says IMD. #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/8m667Py8Ec— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

बंगाल की खाड़ी (Bay Of Bengal) से उठे चक्रवाती तूफान यास (Yaas Cyclone) के थपेड़े ओडिशा (Odisha) और पश्चिम बंगाल (West Bengal) के तटीय इलाके में पड़ना शुरू हो गया है. इस तूफान के जल्द ही ओडिशा (Yaas in Odisha) के तट से टकराने की आशंका है. इसके पहले ही ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल के कई तटीय इलाकों में तेज बारिश और हवाएं शुरू हो गई हैं. इस दौरान कुछ मकानों की छतें उड़ती देखी गईं. पूरे इलाके में बेहद तेज हवाएं चल रही हैं. इसकी रफ्तार 100 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा के आसपास है. इसके साथ ही भारी बारिश ने लोगों में मन का माहौल बना दिया है. समुद्र उफनाया हुआ है. आसमान में काले बादल छाए हैं. इसके कई वीडियो सामने आए हैं.पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण 24 परगना में टॉरनैडो भी देखा गया है. इसमें घरों के छतों समेत काफी मलबा हवा में उड़ता देखने को मिला.आईएमडी के अनुसार चक्रवात यास अभी ओडिशा के बालासोर से 50 किमी दक्षिण-दक्षिणपूर्व में है. यह बेहद प्रभावी चक्रवाती तूफान में तब्‍दील हो चुका है. साथ ही इसके तट से टकराने की प्रक्रिया 9 बजे शुरू हो चुकी है.