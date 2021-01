Weather Forecast Today: ठंड और घने कोहरे के बाद अब उत्तर भारत में बारिश का अलर्ट

Between Jan 22 to 24, Uttarakhand is expected to receive rain and snow at many places including #Kedarnath , #Badrinath , Yamunotri, Gangotri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli. #weatherupdate #weatherforecast #ColdWave https://t.co/PQiHMluvOd

As predicted, dense to very dense fog observed over East Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog over Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, northwest Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam & Meghalaya at 2330 hours IST of 17.01.2021