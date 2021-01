over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 24 hours and significant decrease in rainfall activity over these regions thereafter.

Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave conditions likely in many pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; in some pockets East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan during next 3-4 days.