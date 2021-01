#WATCH Parts of #Delhi witnesses spells of rain and hailstorm; visuals from south Delhi pic.twitter.com/MFdUjBXlOs

06-01-2021; 0340 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Isolated places of South, Southeast, East, Northeast Delhi, Gohana, Gannaur, Karnal, Panipat, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh(Haryana), Gr. Noida, Noida, Dadri, Gulothi,