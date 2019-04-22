विस्तारा के लिए मुसीबत बनी जीडी बख्शी की तस्वीर! लोगों ने कहा बॉयकॉट करो
विस्तारा एयरलाइंस के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से दो महिला कर्मचारियों के साथ मेजर जीडी बख्शी की तस्वीर ट्वीट की गई थी, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर विवाद छिड़ गया.
विस्तारा एयरलाइंस के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से दो महिला कर्मचारियों के साथ मेजर जीडी बख्शी की तस्वीर ट्वीट की गई थी, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर विवाद छिड़ गया.
विस्तारा एयरलाइंस के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से दो महिला कर्मचारियों के साथ मेजर जीडी बख्शी की तस्वीर ट्वीट की गई थी. इस तस्वीर के साथ एयरलाइंस ने कैप्शन लिखा, 'करगिल युद्ध के हीरो रिटायर्ड मेजर जनरल जीडी बक्शी का हमारी एयरलाइन से सफर करना हमारे लिए सम्मान की बात है. देश की सेवा के लिए आपका धन्यवाद.'
इस ट्वीट पर जल्द ही लोगों के कमेंट आने शुरू हो गए. लोगों ने बख्शी के पहले के विवादित बयान लिखने शुरू कर दिए, मामला इतना बढ़ गया कि विस्तारा को अपने हैंडल से ये ट्वीट हटाना पड़ गया. इसके बाद विस्तारा की ओर से एक बयान जारी किया गया, जिसमें बताया गया कि वह तस्वीर क्यों हटाई गई है.
Statement from Vistara pic.twitter.com/KJ935w2sfQ
— Vistara (@airvistara) April 21, 2019
Dear @airvistara, you post such a wonderful photo with Army veteran GD Bakshi, and then go on to insult India’s forces by deleting it at the behest of intolerant sods.
You don’t deserve the nation’s patronage. Please don’t fly Vistara until it restores that post. #BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/ingqsBUOBj
— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) April 21, 2019
इस स्टेटमेंट के बाद लोगों ने कमेंट लिखा कि तस्वीर हटाना बेहद गलत बात है. ये भारतीय सेना का अपमान है. इसी को लेकर लोगों ने #BoycottVistara के साथ ट्वीट करने शुरू कर दिये.
Honouring Major General GD Bakshi was disrespectful?? SPINELESS of you to bow down to a handful of biased out of work journos. In fact deleting that tweet is highest disrespect towards thousands of Indians, Army Veterans and Indian Army #BoycottVistara #AirVistara
— Rosy (@rose_k01) April 21, 2019
General GD Bakshi is a Kargil War Hero Veteran@airvistara is an anti national airlines for having insulted him!
He is recipient of prestigious awards like Vishisht Seva Medal & Sena Medal Insult to him is Insult to India & our army@adgpi must take cognizance!#BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/5COwWoLOqn
— Ritu (सत्यसाधक) (@RituRathaur) April 21, 2019
लोग यहीं नहीं रुके #BoycottVistara ट्रेंड करने के बाद लोगों ने प्ले स्टोर पर विस्तारा के ऐप पर नेगेटिव रीव्यू देने की भी अपील की.
Step 1 - Go to https://t.co/puhOINKl8L
Step 2 - Install the Vistara App
Step 3 - Rate 1 star & write your comments
Step 4 - Uninstall the App
Step 5 - RT this tweet
Not just @GeneralBakshi, if you have any respect for our Armed forces, do this much atleast!#BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/fUTR4Uj6E5
— Chowkidar #KP4Modi (@KoshurRohit) April 21, 2019