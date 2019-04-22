Loading...



Dear @airvistara, you post such a wonderful photo with Army veteran GD Bakshi, and then go on to insult India’s forces by deleting it at the behest of intolerant sods.

You don’t deserve the nation’s patronage. Please don’t fly Vistara until it restores that post. #BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/ingqsBUOBj

— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) April 21, 2019



Honouring Major General GD Bakshi was disrespectful?? SPINELESS of you to bow down to a handful of biased out of work journos. In fact deleting that tweet is highest disrespect towards thousands of Indians, Army Veterans and Indian Army #BoycottVistara #AirVistara

— Rosy (@rose_k01) April 21, 2019



General GD Bakshi is a Kargil War Hero Veteran@airvistara is an anti national airlines for having insulted him!

He is recipient of prestigious awards like Vishisht Seva Medal & Sena Medal Insult to him is Insult to India & our army@adgpi must take cognizance!#BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/5COwWoLOqn

— Ritu (सत्यसाधक) (@RituRathaur) April 21, 2019



Step 1 - Go to https://t.co/puhOINKl8L



Step 2 - Install the Vistara App



Step 3 - Rate 1 star & write your comments



Step 4 - Uninstall the App



Step 5 - RT this tweet



Not just @GeneralBakshi, if you have any respect for our Armed forces, do this much atleast!#BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/fUTR4Uj6E5

— Chowkidar #KP4Modi (@KoshurRohit) April 21, 2019

ट्विटर पर सोमवार से ही भारतीय एयरलाइन विस्तारा को बॉयकॉट करने का हैशटैग ट्रेंड कर रहा है. विस्तारा के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से एक तस्वीर पोस्ट कर हटा दी गई, जिसके बाद से ही लोग उसे बॉयकॉट करने की अपील कर रहे हैं.विस्तारा एयरलाइंस के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से दो महिला कर्मचारियों के साथ मेजर जीडी बख्शी की तस्वीर ट्वीट की गई थी. इस तस्वीर के साथ एयरलाइंस ने कैप्शन लिखा, 'करगिल युद्ध के हीरो रिटायर्ड मेजर जनरल जीडी बक्शी का हमारी एयरलाइन से सफर करना हमारे लिए सम्मान की बात है. देश की सेवा के लिए आपका धन्यवाद.'इस ट्वीट पर जल्द ही लोगों के कमेंट आने शुरू हो गए. लोगों ने बख्शी के पहले के विवादित बयान लिखने शुरू कर दिए, मामला इतना बढ़ गया कि विस्तारा को अपने हैंडल से ये ट्वीट हटाना पड़ गया. इसके बाद विस्तारा की ओर से एक बयान जारी किया गया, जिसमें बताया गया कि वह तस्वीर क्यों हटाई गई है.एयरलाइंस की तरफ से एक ट्वीट में लिखा गया कि विस्तारा नियमित तौर पर अपने कर्मचारियों के साथ यात्रियों की तस्वीरें शेयर करती रहती है. इसी सिलसिले में हाल ही में शेयर की गई एक तस्वीर पर काफी बहस हुई है, जो सभी पक्षों के लिए अपमानजनक थी. हम अपने इस प्लेटफॉर्म को किसी के लिए भी अपमानजनक या परेशान करने वाला नहीं बनाना चाहते. इसी वजह से हमने अपनी पोस्ट हटा ली.इस स्टेटमेंट के बाद लोगों ने कमेंट लिखा कि तस्वीर हटाना बेहद गलत बात है. ये भारतीय सेना का अपमान है. इसी को लेकर लोगों ने #BoycottVistara के साथ ट्वीट करने शुरू कर दिये.लोग यहीं नहीं रुके #BoycottVistara ट्रेंड करने के बाद लोगों ने प्ले स्टोर पर विस्तारा के ऐप पर नेगेटिव रीव्यू देने की भी अपील की.