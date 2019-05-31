पंजाब: 2 खालिस्तानी आतंकी गिरफ्तार, स्लीपर सेल को मुहैया करा रहे थे हथियार
पंजाब पुलिस ने गुरुवार को 2 खालिस्तानी आतंकियों को गिरफ्तार किया है. इन आतंकियों को ISI से समर्थन मिल रहा था.
Updated: May 31, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
पंजाब पुलिस ने गुरुवार को 2 खालिस्तानी आतंकियों को गिरफ्तार किया है. इन आतंकियों को ISI से समर्थन मिल रहा था. पुलिस के मुताबिक बब्बर खालसा इंटरनेशनल से जुड़े ये आतंकी अपने आका कुलविंदरजीत सिंह के इशारों पर स्लीपर सेल को फंड और हथियार मुहैया करा रहे थे. कुलविंदर मलेशिया में रहता है और कई आतंकियों गतिविधियों में संलिप्त रहा है. पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है.
Punjab Police: 2 members of ISI backed Babbar Khalsa International arrested y'day.They were allegedly providing funds&weapons to sleeper cells on directives of Kulwinderjit Singh, who has been involved in many terrorist activities & currently resides in Malaysia. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/7PV1fNCuXm
— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
