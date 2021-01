VIDEO: RLP MP हनुमान बेनीवाल समर्थकों की गुंडागर्दी, शाहजहांपुर में टोलकर्मियों से की बदसलूकी, बैरियर तोड़ा

#WATCH Rajasthan: A group of people, allegedly the supporters of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal, misbehave with employees of Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza and vandalise a toll booth when a boom barrier blocked their way while they were crossing the toll. (19.01.2021) pic.twitter.com/KmGvt1W2Ax

They were going towards Delhi. Upon being told that it is Hanuman Beniwal, employees let him through but 2-3 vehicles were tailing him. So, Beniwal and his supporters vandalised toll and threatened them. They did not even pay the toll tax: Jawed, toll manager (19.01.2021) https://t.co/jTY3401IYd pic.twitter.com/DFwDp7jC0D