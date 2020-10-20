Jaipur: CM अशोक गहलोत ने PM नरेन्द्र मोदी को पत्र लिखकर की यह बड़ी मांग

A large number of common people have invested in Multi State Cooperative Societies. In Rajasthan, we have received complaints from around 73 thousand investors regarding irregularities amounting to 1419.77 crore Rupees. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 19, 2020

As Multi State Cooperative Societies r under administrative control of GoI,written a letter to PM Narendra Modi ji seeking remedial measures including directing Central Registrar to authorise State’s Cooperative dept to tk action in matter in order to save interests of common ppl — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 19, 2020

Central Govt has recently amended provisions of Banking Regulation Act,which are against basic principles of cooperatives & would have a negative impact on functioning of State Cooperative Banks.Have written to PM Narendra Modi ji asking him that these amendments be withdrawn.1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 19, 2020

Under the new provisions, all administrative control of the Co-operative Banks has been given to the RBI. As a result, the administrative control of the co-operative banks under the state govt will go under RBI, which is an encroachment on the principle of co-operatives.2/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 19, 2020

Under amended provisions, the principle of one member one vote does not hold any longer. The previous structure and provisions must be restored in the interest of cooperatives.3/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 19, 2020