राजस्थान

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#IPL2020 #shushantSingh #दुनियादारी #CoronaVirus
लाइव टीवी
होम » राजस्थान News

Jaipur: CM अशोक गहलोत ने PM नरेन्द्र मोदी को पत्र लिखकर की यह बड़ी मांग

सीएम ने कहा कि नए प्रावधानों के तहत एक व्यक्ति एक वोट का सिद्धांत नहीं रहेगा.
सीएम ने कहा कि नए प्रावधानों के तहत एक व्यक्ति एक वोट का सिद्धांत नहीं रहेगा.

Rajasthan: सीएम अशाेक गहलोत ने मल्टीलेवल को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटीज (Multilevel Co-operative Societies) के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने का अधिकार राज्य को देने की मांग करते हुये पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) को पत्र लिखा है.

  • Share this:
जयपुर. सीएम अशोक गहलोत (Ashok Gehlot) ने पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) को पत्र लिखकर मल्टीलेवल को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटीज (Multilevel Co-operative Societies) के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने का अधिकार राज्य सरकारों को देने की मांग की है. इसके साथ ही गहलोत ने नए बैंकिंग रेग्यूलेशन एक्ट में सहकारी बैंकों से जुड़े किए गए संशोधनों को भी वापस लेने की मांग की है. सीएम गहलोत ने इसकी जानकारी ट्वीट करके दी है.

सीएम गहलोत ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि मल्टी स्टेट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटीज में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने निवेश किया है. राजस्थान में हमें 73 हजार निवेशकों की 1419.77 करोड़ रुपए की अनियमिताओं की शिकायतें मिली हैं.  मल्टी लेवल को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटीज केंद्र सरकार के प्रशासनिक नियंत्रण में हैं. सीएम ने बताया कि इस संबंध में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पत्र लिखा है. पत्र में पीएम से मांग की गई है कि वे केंद्रीय रजिस्ट्रार को निर्देश दे कि मल्टी लेवल को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटीज के खिलाफ कार्रवाई का अधिकार राज्य के सहकारिता विभाग को दे ताकि निवेशकों के हित सुरक्षित रखे जा सकें.

Jalor: नाबालिग बहनों से गैंगरेप पर वसुंधरा राजे का ट्वीट- राजस्‍थान में न कानून-व्‍यवस्‍था और न सरकार







बैंकिंग रेग्यूलेशन एक्ट के संशोधन सहकारिता के आधारभूत सिद्धांतों के खिलाफ
पत्र में सीएम ने बैंकिंग रेग्यूलेशन एक्ट में कई संशोधन वापस लेने की भी मांग की है. सीएम ने पीएम को लिखा है कि केंद्र सरकार ने हाल ही बैंकिंग रेग्यूलेशन एक्ट में संशोधन किया है. यह सहकारिता के आधारभूत सिद्धांतों के खिलाफ है. इसका राज्य सहकारी बैंकों की कार्यप्रणाली पर नकारात्मक असर पड़ेगा. नए प्रावधान के तहत सहकारी बैंकों के सभी प्रशासनिक नियंत्रण आरबीआई को दिए गए हैं. इसके परिणामस्वरूप राज्य सरकारों के प्रशासनिक नियंत्रण वाले सहकारी बैंक आरबीआई के नियंत्रण में आ जाएंगे. यह सहकारिता की भावना पर अतिक्रमण है. नए प्रावधानों के तहत एक व्यक्ति एक वोट का सिद्धांत नहीं रहेगा. सहकारिता के हित में पुराने प्रावधान वापस लागू किए जाने चाहिए.
अगली ख़बर

फोटो

टॉप स्टोरीज

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES