सूरत में बांसवाड़ा के मजदूरों को डंपर ने कुचला, 15 की मौत, गहलोत सरकार ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान

The tragedy in Surat, where labourers from Banswara have lost lives is heart wrenching. Rajasthan govt will be providing Rs 2 lakh compensation to family of the deceased & Rs 50,000 to those injured from CM Relief Fund.

Deeply saddened to know many labourers from #Banswara, #Rajasthan have lost lives after a truck ran over them as they were sleeping near the road in #Surat. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.