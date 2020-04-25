बिना रिश्तेदारों के अनोखी शादी की, COVID-19 फंड में दान किए ₹ 5 लाख Jodhpur News in Hindi
कोविड-19 फंड में 5 लाख दान करने वाले वरुण धधानिया अपनी दूल्हन के साथ. (फाइल फोटो)
कोविड-19 (COVID-19) से निपटने के लिए लागू लॉकडाउन के कारण राजस्थान (Rajasthan) के जोधपुर (Jodhpur) के एक मंदिर में शनिवार को अनोखा विवाह हुआ. दूल्हा और दुल्हन के रिश्तेदारों की उपस्थिति के बिना विवाह किया गया.
Rajasthan: Wedding performed without attendance of relatives of groom &bride at a temple in Jodhpur. "My grandfather is ill & wanted the wedding to be performed on the date fixed before the lockdown. Social distancing norms followed during the wedding,"says groom Varun Dhadhania. pic.twitter.com/P9fu9rIR8e
— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020
दूल्हा वरुण धधनिया ने कहा, ‘हमारे रिश्तेदारों ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए शादी देखी. इसके अलावा, हमने पीएम राष्ट्रीय राहत कोष में 4 लाख रुपए और राजस्थान सीएम कोविड फंड में 1.01 लाख रुपए का दान दिया.’
Our relatives witnessed the wedding through video conferencing. Also, we have donated Rs 4 lakh to PM National Relief Fund & Rs 1.01 lakh to Rajasthan CM Covid Fund: Varun Dhadhania, the groom https://t.co/1LxNppgSS2
— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020
