बिना रिश्तेदारों के अनोखी शादी की, COVID-19 फंड में दान किए ₹ 5 लाख
Jodhpur News in Hindi

News18 Rajasthan
Updated: April 25, 2020, 11:44 PM IST
बिना रिश्तेदारों के अनोखी शादी की, COVID-19 फंड में दान किए ₹ 5 लाख
कोविड-19 फंड में 5 लाख दान करने वाले वरुण धधानिया अपनी दूल्हन के साथ. (फाइल फोटो)

कोविड-19 (COVID-19) से निपटने के लिए लागू लॉकडाउन के कारण राजस्थान (Rajasthan) के जोधपुर (Jodhpur) के एक मंदिर में शनिवार को अनोखा विवाह हुआ. दूल्हा और दुल्हन के रिश्तेदारों की उपस्थिति के बिना विवाह किया गया.

जयपुर. कोविड-19 (COVID-19) से निपटने के लिए लागू लॉकडाउन के कारण राजस्थान (Rajasthan) के जोधपुर (Jodhpur) के एक मंदिर में शनिवार को अनोखा विवाह हुआ. दूल्हा और दुल्हन के रिश्तेदारों की उपस्थिति के बिना विवाह किया गया. दूल्हे वरुण धधानिया कहते हैं, ‘मेरे दादा बीमार हैं और चाहते थे कि विवाह लॉकडाउन से पहले तय की गई तारीख पर ही किया जाए. विवाह के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नॉर्म्स का पालन किया गया.’






दूल्हा वरुण धधनिया ने कहा, ‘हमारे रिश्तेदारों ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए शादी देखी. इसके अलावा, हमने पीएम राष्ट्रीय राहत कोष में 4 लाख रुपए और राजस्थान सीएम कोविड फंड में 1.01 लाख रुपए का दान दिया.’

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए जोधपुर से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: April 25, 2020, 11:44 PM IST
