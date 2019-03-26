Updated: March 26, 2019, 11:27 AM IST



So disappointed in @ashwinravi99 as a Captain & as a person. All captains sign the #IPL wall & agree to play in the spirit of the game. RA had no intention of delivering the ball - so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to u BCCI - this a not a good look for the #IPL — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

And to all the people (including ex players) saying it’s in the laws of the game, but you don’t like what he did & you wouldn’t do it - I ask you this “why wouldn’t you?” ! Simple answer - it’s disgraceful and embarrassing plus it’s against the spirit of the game ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

He ain’t winning any spirit of cricket awards is old ashwin

— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 25, 2019

I can’t believe what I’m seeing!! @IPL Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time I think Ashwin will regret that. — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) March 25, 2019



Am sorry Michael with all due respect does the wicket keeper ask the same question when u stump him by one millimeter or a million miles or when he loses his balance on the leg side.. Pls don't validate something which is wrong https://t.co/EUH3n8XdGA

— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) March 25, 2019



Don’t blame Ashwin here. As it’s allowed in the Laws of the game.. how is it disrespectful or against the spirit of the game if it’s allowed within the Laws of game?

Blame the administrators for making the Law.



Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2019

आईपीएल में गुरुवार को जोस बटलर और आर अश्विन के बीच हुए 'माकंड विवाद' के बाद ट्विटर पर इसको लेकर बहस जारी है. फैंस और कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने अश्विन को इसे लेकर लताड़ा और कहा कि अश्विन ने जो किया वह क्रिकेट की खेल भावना के खिलाफ है. उन्हें बटलर को पहले चेतावनी देनी चाहिए थी.शेन वॉर्न ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि, 'जो अश्विन ने किया वह बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है. अश्विन को गेंद फेंकने का कोई इरादा नहीं था इसलिए उसे डेड बॉल करार दिया जाना चाहिए था. आगे फैसला बीसीसीआई पर है'.डेल स्टेन ने अश्विन को ताना मारते हुए कहा कि अश्विन को इस विकेट को लेकर कोई अवॉर्ड नहीं मिलने वाला है.उनके अलावा क्रिस लिन और ऑयन मोर्गन जैसे खिलाड़ियों ने भी इसे गलत बताया.इंग्लैंड के पूर्व खिलाड़ी माइनकल वॉन ने ट्वीट किया, 'अगर बटलर को पहले चेतावनी दी गई थी तो यह सही नहीं, लेकिन अगर ऐसा नहीं है तो अश्विन ने जो किया वह सही नहीं था.'हालांकि इस बीच अश्विन को कई लोगों का समर्थन भी मिला. माइकल के ट्वीट पर मुरली कार्तिक ने कहा कि, 'क्या कोई विकेटकीपर कभी बल्लेबाज को चेतावनी देता है.'पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा ने अश्विन को सही बताते हुए कहा कि यह किसी भी तरह नियमों के खिलाफ नहीं हैं.डीन जोन्स भी इस मुद्दे पर अश्विन के पक्ष में दिखाई दिए. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया 'अश्विन को इसके लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराना गलत है. उन्होंने जो किया वह नियमों के मुताबिक है. नियमों के मुताबिक खेलना खेल भावना के खिलाफ कैसे हो सकता है'.