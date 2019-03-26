होम » न्यूज » खेल

विदेशी खिलाड़ियों की लताड़ के बीच ट्विटर पर अश्विन को मिला भारतीय क्रिकेटरों का साथ

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा और मुरली कार्तिक ने अश्विन के पक्ष लिया और अश्विन ने जो किया वह नियमों के मुताबिक था


Updated: March 26, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
आईपीएल में गुरुवार को जोस बटलर और आर अश्विन के बीच हुए 'माकंड विवाद' के बाद ट्विटर पर इसको लेकर बहस जारी है. फैंस और कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने अश्विन को इसे लेकर लताड़ा और कहा कि अश्विन ने जो किया वह क्रिकेट की खेल भावना के खिलाफ है. उन्हें बटलर को पहले चेतावनी देनी चाहिए थी.

शेन वॉर्न ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि, 'जो अश्विन ने किया वह बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है. अश्विन को गेंद फेंकने का कोई इरादा नहीं था इसलिए उसे डेड बॉल करार दिया जाना चाहिए था. आगे फैसला बीसीसीआई पर है'.






डेल स्टेन ने अश्विन को ताना मारते हुए कहा कि अश्विन को इस विकेट को लेकर कोई अवॉर्ड नहीं मिलने वाला है.



उनके अलावा क्रिस लिन और ऑयन मोर्गन जैसे खिलाड़ियों ने भी इसे गलत बताया.




इंग्लैंड के पूर्व खिलाड़ी माइनकल वॉन ने ट्वीट किया, 'अगर बटलर को पहले चेतावनी दी गई थी तो यह सही नहीं, लेकिन अगर ऐसा नहीं है तो अश्विन ने जो किया वह सही नहीं था.'

हालांकि इस बीच अश्विन को कई लोगों का समर्थन भी मिला. माइकल के ट्वीट पर मुरली कार्तिक ने कहा कि, 'क्या कोई विकेटकीपर कभी बल्लेबाज को चेतावनी देता है.'



पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा ने अश्विन को सही बताते हुए कहा कि यह किसी भी तरह नियमों के खिलाफ नहीं हैं.



डीन जोन्स भी इस मुद्दे पर अश्विन के पक्ष में दिखाई दिए. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया 'अश्विन को इसके लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराना गलत है. उन्होंने जो किया वह नियमों के मुताबिक है. नियमों के मुताबिक खेलना खेल भावना के खिलाफ कैसे हो सकता है'.

फोटो
