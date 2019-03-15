न्यूजीलैंड हमला: ख़ौफज़दा बांग्लादेशी खिलाड़ियों ने कहा, अल्लाह ने हमें बचा लिया
इस घटना को लेकर बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ी खासे ख़ौफज़दा हैं. जबकि कई खिलाड़ियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर आप बीत बताई है.
टीम के सीनियर खिलाड़ी मुशफिकुर रहीम ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ' अल्हम्दुलिल्लाह क्राइस्टचर्च मस्जिद में शूटिंग के दौरान अल्लाह ने हमें बचा लिया. हम सभी बहुत भाग्यशाली हैं और ऐसी चीजें कभी दोबारा नहीं देखना चाहते हैं. हमारे लिए प्रार्थना कीजिए.'
Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque...we r extremely lucky...never want to see this things happen again....pray for us— Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) March 15, 2019
वहीं टीम के स्टार ओपनर तमीम इकबाल ने लिखा, 'हमलावर से पूरी टीम सुरक्षित है. डर सा गया हूं. हमारे लिए प्रार्थना कीजिए.
Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack
— Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019
इसके अलावा भी कई खिलाड़ियों और बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने इस हमले को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया सोशल मीडिया पर व्यक्त की है.
Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV
— Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019
All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board is in constant contact with the players and team management.#ChristchurchMosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/TTpIFxLp05
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019
Bangladesh Team Manager Khaled Mashud Pilot speaks to the media following the incident of shooting in Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/DDKcC3tPkO
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019
