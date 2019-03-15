होम » न्यूज » खेल

न्‍यूजीलैंड हमला: ख़ौफज़दा बांग्‍लादेशी खिलाड़ियों ने कहा, अल्‍लाह ने हमें बचा लिया

इस घटना को लेकर बांग्‍लादेश के खिलाड़ी खासे ख़ौफज़दा हैं. जबकि कई खिलाड़ियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर आप बीत बताई है.

Updated: March 15, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
न्यूजीलैंड के क्राइस्टचर्च की दो मस्जिदों में हुई गोलीबारी से अब तक 40 लोगों की मौत हो गई है. जबकि गोलीबारी के वक्त बांग्लादेश की क्रिकेट टीम क्राइस्‍टचर्च की अल नूर मस्जिद में मौजूद थी, लेकिन वह सुरक्षित बच निकलने में कामयाब रही. घटना स्‍थल से सुरक्षित बाहर निकलने के बाद बांग्‍लादेशी खिलाड़ियों ने अल्‍लाह का शुक्रिया अदा किया है. जबकि इस दौरे का आखिरी और तीसरा टेस्‍ट मैच 16 मार्च से क्राइस्‍टचर्च में खेला जाना था वो अब रद्द कर दिया गया  है. वहीं पूरी बांग्लादेशी टीम बेहद सहमी हुई है और जल्द से जल्द न्यूजीलैंड छोड़कर स्वदेश लौटना चाहती है.

टीम के सीनियर खिलाड़ी मुशफिकुर रहीम ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ' अल्हम्दुलिल्लाह क्राइस्टचर्च मस्जिद में शूटिंग के दौरान अल्लाह ने हमें बचा लिया. हम सभी बहुत भाग्यशाली हैं और ऐसी चीजें कभी दोबारा नहीं देखना चाहते हैं. हमारे लिए प्रार्थना कीजिए.'





वहीं टीम के स्‍टार ओपनर तमीम इकबाल ने लिखा, 'हमलावर से पूरी टीम सुरक्षित है. डर सा गया हूं. हमारे लिए प्रार्थना कीजिए.
इसके अलावा भी कई खिलाड़ियों और बांग्‍लादेश क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने इस हमले को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया सोशल मीडिया पर व्‍यक्‍त की है.







