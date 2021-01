BBL 10: 49 गेंदों में ठोके नाबाद 89 रन, फिर ग्लेन मैक्सवेल से लिपटकर रोने लगा ये बल्लेबाज, देखिए Video

Andre Fletcher in #BBL10 before today:Runs: 99Average: 12.38Fours: 12Sixes: 5Strike-rate: 117.86Andre Fletcher today:Runs: 89*Balls: 49Fours: 8Sixes: 4Strike-rate: 181.63Look how much his return to form means to him and his captain ❤pic.twitter.com/SERCiHdjWR