Coronavirus: कोहली और डिविलियर्स मदद के लिए आए आगे, नीलाम करेंगे अपनी ऐतिहासिक साझेदारी का सामान
विराट कोहली और एबी डिविलियर्स मदद के लिए आगे आए
विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) और एबी डिविलियर्स (AB De Villiers) कुछ दिन पहले इंस्टाग्राम पर लाइव आए थे
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
ऐतिहासिक पारी का बल्ला टी शर्ट करेंगे नीलाम
साल 2016 आईपीएल में विराट कोहली और एबी डिविलियर्स ने गुजरात लांयस के खिलाफ 229 रनों की ऐतिहासिक साझेदारी की थी. यह लीग के इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी साझेदारी है. इस दौरान दोनों बल्लेबाजों ने शतक लगाए थे. कोरोना वायरस के पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए दोनों ने इस पारी के दौरान इस्तेमाल की गई चीजों को नीलाम करने का फैसला किया.
डिविलियर्स ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'क्रिकेट ने मुझे बहुत सी यादें दी हैं जिसमें कोहली के आरसीबी की ओर से 229 रनों की साझेदारी काफी अहम है.कोरोना पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए मैं अब उस मैच में इस्तेमाल किए गए बल्ले और जर्सी को नीलाम करने जा रहा हूं. इससे जो भी पैसे मिलेंगे उसे भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच बांटा जाएगा.
View this post on Instagram
I'm glad to be doing this with my very dear friend @abdevilliers17 . All details are mentioned below and more will be communicated in time. #Repost @abdevilliers17 ・・・ Cricket has given me many incredible memories - and, among the most precious, stands the partnership with @virat.kohli , playing for RCB and against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Everything clicked on what was a truly unforgettable night at the IPL. The capacity crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium were going crazy, and we both scored centuries in a partnership of 229 runs from 96 balls. More importantly, RCB won the match by 144 runs. Now we find ourselves in a global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Virat and I would like to help people in need, people struggling to put food on the table. So we are donating some of the key items from that special day in 2016 - Virat’s bat and gloves, my shirt and bat - and creating one unique auction item, on the Bid or Buy online platform(link in my bio-type key words in the search button to find the piece). All money raised will be donated to charities supporting people most severely affected by the crisis, split 50/50 between charities working in SA and India. Immediately after the auction closes on 10 May, 2020, I will personally contact the winner and make arrangements for the package to be delivered to your home. Take care and stay safe.
कोहली भी बल्ला और ग्वल्स करेंगे नीलाम
कोहली ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लाइव चैट में बताया कि वे उस सीजन में इस्तेमाल किया बैट नीलाम करेंगे जिसमें उन्होंने 900 से ज्यादा रन बनाए थे. उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे नहीं लगता कि फिर कभी इतने रन बना पाऊंगा. उन्होंने अपने ग्लव्स भी कोरोना पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए नीलाम करने का ऐलान किया। कोहली ने कहा कि इस महामारी में जितना संभव हो सके मदद करूंगा.
अश्विन का खुलासा, कोच के कारण पहले टीम और फिर होटल से हुए बाहर, घर पर पड़ा बैठना
Love Story : सलमान खान की गर्लफ्रेंड से की टीम इंडिया के कप्तान ने शादी, 14 साल बाद दिया तलाक
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए क्रिकेट से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.