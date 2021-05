आईपीएल टीम CSK कोरोना की लड़ाई में आगे आई, 450 कंसंट्रेटर दिए

Putting our best foot forward for Namma Tamizhagam! Pushing our wellness in hands with Hon. CM Mr. M.K. Stalin, as Mr. R. Srinivasan, Director, CSKCL, hands over an Oxygen Concentrator in the presence of Mrs. Rupa Gurunath, President, TNCA.#Yellove @chennaicorp @mkstalin pic.twitter.com/7FNKJSaJ4d