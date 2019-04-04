जिसे अपनी जान से ज़्यादा चाहता है उसके लिए इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने लिखी ये बात
गुरुवार को डेविड वॉर्नर और कैंडिस वॉर्नर की शादी को चार साल पूरे हो गए हैं
Loading...
View this post on Instagram
Happy Anniversary my love @candywarner1 4yrs today. Thank you for your love and beautiful heart. For igniting my fire with your motivation, energy and passion for life. You continue to teach me to be my best self. I will always be grateful for you and the amazing wife and mother that you are. We are a team and we’ve grown stronger and stronger the last year. You always continue to make me smile, I love you lots my darling. #family #solid #anniversary
कैडिस ने भी वॉर्नर के लिए एक भावुक संदेश लिखा जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा 'तुम शायद परफेक्ट नहीं हो पर मेरे लिए अपनी बेटियों के लिए तुम परफेक्ट डैड और पति रहोगे. पिछले एक साल में तुमने दिखाया है कि तुम कितने मजबूत हो. मैं खुशकिस्मत हूं कि तुम मेरी जिंदगी में हो'.
View this post on Instagram
4 years married today to this amazing man. You may not be perfect but to me and your girls you are the most perfect husband and daddy anyone could ever wish for. You have the biggest heart and are beyond generous. In the past 12 months you have shown just how resilient you are and you inspire me everyday to be a better version of myself. You compliment me in every way and I’m extremely grateful for everything you do for our family. Happy anniversary @davidwarner31 I love you.
आपको बता दें कि 29 मार्च को वॉर्नर पर लगा एक साल का बैन खत्म हो गया. पिछले साल बॉल टेपरिंग विवाद के बाद उनपर यह बैन लगाया गया था. उस दौरान वॉर्नर की पत्नी ने कहा था कि वह खुद को इस बैन की वजह मानती है.