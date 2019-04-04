होम » न्यूज » खेल

जिसे अपनी जान से ज़्यादा चाहता है उसके लिए इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने लिखी ये बात

गुरुवार को डेविड वॉर्नर और कैंडिस वॉर्नर की शादी को चार साल पूरे हो गए हैं

डेविड वॉर्नर उन खिलाड़ियों में शामिल है जो अपने परिवार के बेहद करीबी है और हमेशा उनके लिए खड़े रहे हैं. गुरुवार को वॉर्नर और कैंडिस वॉर्नर की शादी को चार साल हो गए हैं. इस मौके पर उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर बेहद भावुक पोस्ट लिखा. उन्होंने लिखा 'शादी के चार साल मुबारक माय लव, तुम्हारे प्यार और खूबसूरत दिल के लिए शुक्रिया. तुमने हमेशा मुझे प्रेरित किया है और जिंदगी में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ बनने में मदद की है. तुम एक बेहतरीन मां और पत्नी हो. पिछले एक साल में हमारा रिश्ता और मजबूत हुआ है. तुम हमेशा मेरी मुस्कुराने की वजह बनी रहोगी'.



 




Happy Anniversary my love @candywarner1 4yrs today. Thank you for your love and beautiful heart. For igniting my fire with your motivation, energy and passion for life. You continue to teach me to be my best self. I will always be grateful for you and the amazing wife and mother that you are. We are a team and we’ve grown stronger and stronger the last year. You always continue to make me smile, I love you lots my darling. #family #solid #anniversary


कैडिस ने भी वॉर्नर के लिए एक भावुक संदेश लिखा जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा 'तुम शायद परफेक्ट नहीं हो पर मेरे लिए अपनी बेटियों के लिए तुम परफेक्ट डैड और पति रहोगे. पिछले एक साल में तुमने दिखाया है कि तुम कितने मजबूत हो. मैं खुशकिस्मत हूं कि तुम मेरी जिंदगी में हो'.




आपको बता दें कि 29 मार्च को वॉर्नर पर लगा एक साल का बैन खत्म हो गया. पिछले साल बॉल टेपरिंग विवाद के बाद उनपर यह बैन लगाया गया था. उस दौरान वॉर्नर की पत्नी ने कहा था कि वह खुद को इस बैन की वजह मानती है.
