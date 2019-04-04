Loading...



Happy Anniversary my love @candywarner1 4yrs today. Thank you for your love and beautiful heart. For igniting my fire with your motivation, energy and passion for life. You continue to teach me to be my best self. I will always be grateful for you and the amazing wife and mother that you are. We are a team and we’ve grown stronger and stronger the last year. You always continue to make me smile, I love you lots my darling. #family #solid #anniversary