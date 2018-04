Cute/Special? Take your pick! With the Master Blaster Champion himself. @djbravo47 thank you for all the music and this ❤️ and congratulations on your win last night! *twirl with hands in the air* #runDworld #champion #rhythmguru #cuteface #ipl #csk #cricketthings #criketer #musician #somuchfun #somuchmusic #solittleme #kenishaafrancis #kaykay #djbravo ❤️

A post shared by KENISHAA (@withkenishaa) on Apr 26, 2018 at 1:09am PDT