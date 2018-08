@bhogleharsha looking at the recent form of Mayank Agarwal & also his performances on the A tour, dont u think that he should have been a part of the squad as a reserve opener? Dont know y dhawan is being persisted even after innumerable failures overseas

— Rahul Agarwal (@rahul41535) August 5, 2018



Prithvi Shaw DESERVES a chance in Indian team now because he played well there .....at least better than Dhawan Vijay pujara ..........I think those idiots will never perform in rest matches too. So worth a try youngester like Shaw. Need to try something different..

— Mukesh🇮🇳 (@IamMksahu) August 5, 2018



Dear BCCI...

Why not try Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi shaw for 4th and 5th Test vs England..? Why Murli Vijay And Shikar Dhawan is there..?



— MaahiPal S Bisht (@Maahie1) August 5, 2018



These young players are miles better than the tired old timers I.e. Dhawan, Karthik, Pujara you have selected for England. Shaw and Pant should be in the team for Lords.

— Jas (@JBWWFC) August 5, 2018



Bring in Mayank and Prithvi to England and drop Vijay and Dhawan ..atleast these towbguys will get experience for next trip...

— Abhinav (@whyabhinav) August 5, 2018