Ravi Shastri is blue eyed boy of BCCI.He never deserved what he got from top cricket organisation.

# May be his closeness to few top players helped.



— H D Dubey (@HDDubey7) August 13, 2018



Sher n dher two specific words for our cricket team... Ravi shastri need to answer now.. What went wrong??

— nym ahm (@nayeemsachin) August 13, 2018



Ravi Shastri doesn't deserve To be coach of Team India at all!#ENGvIND

— VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) August 13, 2018



What is the point in selecting a team based on passing a yoyo fitness test and then suffering an innings defeat? It is like a software company appraising employees based on their mandatory trainings and not on their project performance. #INDvENG #Kohli #RaviShastri #IT #Cricket

— Debankan Mukherjee (@debankan) August 13, 2018



After just 2 test match @ImRo45 had dropped so will i see Ravi Shastri dropped after England tour #INDvENG #IndiaVsEngland

— ROhit bisht (@RHT8439) August 13, 2018



Whats the role of ravi shastri here..there is no planning..preparation..sad to say but one now understands why kohli wanted kumble out nd shastri in...these guys have taken back indian cricket to pre ganguly days...

— Ank (@ankisp) August 13, 2018



Truth is the team management was on a different tangent and questions must be asked of those who thought the players needed time off from practice and practice matches. Can’t be an Ostrich and let this pass #IndvEng

— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 12, 2018



Ravi Shastri has no qualifications as a coach.Lost South Africa and about to loose England Test Series. Kohli with his ego kicked Kumble who is well respected and a winning champion for India. The entire team surrendered themselves to England . What a shame!!!!

— Srinivasa Pokala (@santoshipokala1) August 13, 2018



Ravi drunken shastri. ..... #badbola #sifarashicoach #sackravishastri... anil kumble dedicated to practice, ravi shastri dedicated to alcohol... vry disappointed with our team performance.

— Gaurav (@Gaurav512eee) August 13, 2018