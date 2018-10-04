डेब्यू टेस्ट में शतक जड़ने वाले पृथ्वी शॉ को सोशल मीडिया पर दिग्गजों ने किया सलाम!
पृथ्वी ने 18 साल और 329 दिन की उम्र में डेब्यू करते हुए सिर्फ 99 गेंद में शतक पूरा किया.
मुंबई के पृथ्वी को बधाई देने वालों में महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर भी शामिल रहे.
तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, ‘पहली ही पारी में ऐसी आक्रामक बल्लेबाजी देखकर काफी अच्छा लगा, पृथ्वी शॉ. निडर होकर बल्लेबाजी जारी रखो.’
Lovely to see such an attacking knock in your first innings, @prithvishaw! Continue batting fearlessly. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/IIM2IifRAd
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 4, 2018
जबकि वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा, ' पृथ्वी शॉ बधाई. अभी तो बस शुरुआत है, लड़के में बहुत दम है.'
It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/obEcSylvCV
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 4, 2018
भारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा ने कहा, ‘शॉ ने क्या शो दिखाया, पृथ्वी शॉ.’
Shaw what a show 💪 @PrithviShaw
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 4, 2018
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वान ने ट्वीट किया, ‘शानदार... 18 साल का पृथ्वी शॉ... डेब्यू टेस्ट... ऐसा लगता है भारत का एक और सुपरस्टार आ गया है.’
Wow .. 18 yrs old @PrithviShaw .. Test 💯 on debut .. Looks like #India have another superstar that has arrived on the scene !!! #INDvWI
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 4, 2018
हरभजन सिंह ने लिखा, ‘क्या लम्हा है. 18 साल की उम्र, भारत के लिए टेस्ट क्रिकेट में डेब्यू और शतक जड़ा. बेहतरीन काम किया पृथ्वी शॉ.’
What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018
भारत के पूर्व बल्लेबाज और जाने माने कमेंटेटर संजय मांजरेकर ने लिखा, ‘ डेब्यू मैच में शतक पर पृथ्वी शॉ को बधाई. यह देखकर अच्छा लगा कि उसने जरूरत से ज्यादा आक्रमण किए बिना और जोखिम लिए बिना 100 के स्ट्राइक रेट से रन बनाए.’
Congratulations to Prithvi Shaw for a hundred on debut. Love the fact that he can score at a strike rate of 100 just batting instinctively without looking to over attack or by taking risks. 👏👏👏🙏#PrithviShaw
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2018
भारत के मध्यक्रम के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज रहे वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्वीट किया, ‘पृथ्वी शॉ का डेब्यू करते हुए शानदार शतक. यह देखकर अच्छा लगा कि 18 साल के लड़के ने मैदान पर उतरकर अपना स्वाभाविक खेल खेला. उज्जवल भविष्य.’
Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 4, 2018
इसके अलावा मोहम्मद कैफ, आकाश चोपड़ा और जहीर खान ने भी युवा पृथ्वी शॉ को अपने अपने अंदाज में बधाई दी.
Is ladke mein kuch toh bahut khaas hai. Looked that he belongs here from the very first ball he faced. A sign of things to come, well played Prithvi Shaw #IndvWI
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018
A century on Test Debut. A century of sheer dominance. As if he was playing his 100th Test and not first....well done, young man. Many more to come #PrithviShaw #IndvWI
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 4, 2018
Fantastic achievement by young #Prithvishaw Hundred on Debut and going strong,showing good temperament and positive approach #INDvsWI
— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) October 4, 2018
भारत के दिग्गज बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी किदांबी श्रीकांत ने कहा, ‘डेब्यू करने से बेहतर क्या है? डेब्यू करते हुए शतक जड़ना! बधाई और शानदार खेले, पृथ्वी शॉ.’
What is better than making a debut? Smashing a century on debut! Congratulations and well played, @PrithviShaw! #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/TaBG856kAt
— Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) October 4, 2018
