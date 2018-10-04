होम » न्यूज » खेल

डेब्‍यू टेस्‍ट में शतक जड़ने वाले पृथ्‍वी शॉ को सोशल मीडिया पर दिग्‍गजों ने किया सलाम!

पृथ्वी ने 18 साल और 329 दिन की उम्र में डेब्‍यू करते हुए सिर्फ 99 गेंद में शतक पूरा किया.

News18Hindi
Updated: October 4, 2018, 7:23 PM IST
डेब्‍यू टेस्‍ट में शतक जड़ने वाले पृथ्‍वी शॉ को सोशल मीडिया पर दिग्‍गजों ने किया सलाम!
पृथ्‍वी शॉ
News18Hindi
Updated: October 4, 2018, 7:23 PM IST
राजकोट में पृथ्वी शॉ टेस्ट क्रिकेट में वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ शतक जड़ने वाले सबसे युवा भारतीय और चौथे सबसे युवा खिलाड़ी बने जिसके बाद ट्विटर पर उन्हें ढेरों बधाइयां मिली. पृथ्वी ने 18 साल और 329 दिन की उम्र में डेब्‍यू करते हुए सिर्फ 99 गेंद में शतक पूरा किया. जबकि उन्होंने 154 गेंद में 19 चौकों की मदद से 134 रन बनाए.

मुंबई के पृथ्वी को बधाई देने वालों में महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर भी शामिल रहे.

तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, ‘पहली ही पारी में ऐसी आक्रामक बल्लेबाजी देखकर काफी अच्छा लगा, पृथ्वी शॉ. निडर होकर बल्लेबाजी जारी रखो.’



जबकि वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा, ' पृथ्‍वी शॉ बधाई. अभी तो बस शुरुआत है, लड़के में बहुत दम है.'



भारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा ने कहा, ‘शॉ ने क्या शो दिखाया, पृथ्वी शॉ.’



इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वान ने ट्वीट किया, ‘शानदार... 18 साल का पृथ्वी शॉ... डेब्‍यू टेस्ट... ऐसा लगता है भारत का एक और सुपरस्टार आ गया है.’



हरभजन सिंह ने लिखा, ‘क्या लम्हा है. 18 साल की उम्र, भारत के लिए टेस्ट क्रिकेट में डेब्‍यू और शतक जड़ा. बेहतरीन काम किया पृथ्वी शॉ.’



भारत के पूर्व बल्लेबाज और जाने माने कमेंटेटर संजय मांजरेकर ने लिखा, ‘ डेब्‍यू मैच में शतक पर पृथ्वी शॉ को बधाई. यह देखकर अच्छा लगा कि उसने जरूरत से ज्यादा आक्रमण किए बिना और जोखिम लिए बिना 100 के स्ट्राइक रेट से रन बनाए.’



भारत के मध्यक्रम के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज रहे वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्वीट किया, ‘पृथ्वी शॉ का डेब्‍यू करते हुए शानदार शतक. यह देखकर अच्छा लगा कि 18 साल के लड़के ने मैदान पर उतरकर अपना स्वाभाविक खेल खेला. उज्जवल भविष्य.’



इसके अलावा मोहम्‍मद कैफ, आकाश चोपड़ा और जहीर खान ने भी युवा पृथ्‍वी शॉ को अपने अपने अंदाज में बधाई दी.







भारत के दिग्गज बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी किदांबी श्रीकांत ने कहा, ‘डेब्‍यू करने से बेहतर क्या है? डेब्‍यू करते हुए शतक जड़ना! बधाई और शानदार खेले, पृथ्वी शॉ.’

और भी देखें

Updated: October 04, 2018 04:25 PM ISTVIDEO: मुंबई नहीं बिहार के हैं पृथ्वी शॉ
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें
अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES