खेल

होम » न्यूज » खेल News

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटर रॉबिन जैकमैन का 75 साल की उम्र में निधन

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटर रॉबिन जैकमैन का निधन
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटर रॉबिन जैकमैन का निधन

इंग्लैंड के लिए चार टेस्ट और 15 एक दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच खेल चुके पूर्व क्रिकेटर रॉबिन जैकमैन (Robin Jackman) का निधन हो गया. अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद ने यह जानकारी दी.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: December 26, 2020, 11:11 AM IST
लंदन. इंग्लैंड के लिए चार टेस्ट और 15 एक दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच खेल चुके पूर्व क्रिकेटर रॉबिन जैकमैन (Robin Jackman) का निधन हो गया. अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद ने यह जानकारी दी. वह 75 वर्ष के थे. जैकमैन ने 1966 से 1982 के बीच 399 प्रथम श्रेणी मैचों में 1402 विकेट लिए. संन्यास के बाद वह दक्षिण अफ्रीका में कमेंटेटर बन गए थे.

आईसीसी ने शुक्रवार को जारी बयान में कहा, ''हम महान कमेंटेटर और इंग्लैंड के पूर्व गेंदबाज रॉबिन जैकमैन के निधन से दुखी हैं. उनका 75 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया. उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति क्रिकेट जगत की संवेदनाएं.''

IND vs AUS: क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने ऐसे दी डीन जोंस को श्रद्धांजलि, IPL के दौरान हुआ था निधन



IND vs AUS: लाबुशेन के हेलमेट में लगा सिराज का बाउंसर, कुछ देर जमीन पर बैठा रहा बल्लेबाज
कई पूर्व और वर्तमान दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों और क्रिकेट एक्सपर्ट ने रॉबिन जैकमैन को श्रद्धांजलि दी. दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व कप्तान एबी डिविलियर्स ने रॉबिन जैकमैन के लिए ट्वीट किया. डैनी मौरिसन ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, ''इस दुखद खबर के साथ दिन की शुरुआत हुई. 'जैकर्स' के साथ खूबसूरत वक्त बिताकर खुद को खुशनसीब समझता हूं. ''



बता दें कि इंग्लैंड के एक और पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी और सरे क्रिकेटर जॉन एड्रिच की मृत्यु की खबर भी सामने आई. निडर बल्लेबाज एड्रिच का निधन 83 साल की उम्र में हुआ. शुक्रवार को इंग्लैंड और वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने एड्रिच के निधन के बारे में जानकारी दी. सरे की तरफ से खेलते हुए काउंटी क्रिकेट में 103 फर्स्ट क्लास शतक जड़ने वाले बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज 2000 में ल्यूकेमिया से पीड़ित थे. उन्होंने अपने करियर में 77 टेस्ट मैच खेलते हुए 43.54 की औसत से 5,138 रन बनाए.
