इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटर रॉबिन जैकमैन का 75 साल की उम्र में निधन

We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75.The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/J0fw99qoXC — ICC (@ICC) December 25, 2020

Awoken to the sad news of dear buddy & comms colleague Robin Jackman passing... Blessed to have had wonderful times shared ‘Jackers’ RIP Rob — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) December 25, 2020

Sad to hear the passing of Robin Jackman .. jeez he was good to listen to and was fun to work with and be around #RIProbinjackman — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) December 26, 2020

Today only gets worse....Robin Jackman passed away our thoughts are with Vonny and the family so sad .......see you at the watering hole in the sky Jackers. RIP X — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) December 25, 2020

So passionate and knowledgeable about the game of cricket..such a great story teller..always willing to help..so many good memories R.I.P Jackers — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) December 25, 2020

Oh dear, just got the news that a valued colleague, a cheerful man and a fine commentator after his playing days, Robin Jackman has passed away. Good man, good host. Condolences to his family from India where he had special bonds — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 25, 2020

RIP Jackers #robinjackman — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 25, 2020

Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club is saddened to learn of the death of our former bowler Robin Jackman.He took 1605 wickets in 599 first-class & List A appearances for our Club. pic.twitter.com/bpzuMgoeYy — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) December 25, 2020

RIP Robin JackmanPassed away today, England fast bowler in the 80's, and one of the very best commentators.My memory of him bowling was in my first year of recording cricket, 1982/83, and his wickets at the SCG vs Australia, he seemed pretty happy that night!!!! pic.twitter.com/pK66ahlDVs — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) December 26, 2020

इंग्लैंड के लिए चार टेस्ट और 15 एक दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच खेल चुके पूर्व क्रिकेटर रॉबिन जैकमैन (Robin Jackman) का निधन हो गया. अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद ने यह जानकारी दी. वह 75 वर्ष के थे. जैकमैन ने 1966 से 1982 के बीच 399 प्रथम श्रेणी मैचों में 1402 विकेट लिए. संन्यास के बाद वह दक्षिण अफ्रीका में कमेंटेटर बन गए थे.आईसीसी ने शुक्रवार को जारी बयान में कहा, ''हम महान कमेंटेटर और इंग्लैंड के पूर्व गेंदबाज रॉबिन जैकमैन के निधन से दुखी हैं. उनका 75 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया. उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति क्रिकेट जगत की संवेदनाएं.''कई पूर्व और वर्तमान दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों और क्रिकेट एक्सपर्ट ने रॉबिन जैकमैन को श्रद्धांजलि दी. दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व कप्तान एबी डिविलियर्स ने रॉबिन जैकमैन के लिए ट्वीट किया. डैनी मौरिसन ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, ''इस दुखद खबर के साथ दिन की शुरुआत हुई. 'जैकर्स' के साथ खूबसूरत वक्त बिताकर खुद को खुशनसीब समझता हूं. ''बता दें कि इंग्लैंड के एक और पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी और सरे क्रिकेटर जॉन एड्रिच की मृत्यु की खबर भी सामने आई. निडर बल्लेबाज एड्रिच का निधन 83 साल की उम्र में हुआ. शुक्रवार को इंग्लैंड और वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने एड्रिच के निधन के बारे में जानकारी दी. सरे की तरफ से खेलते हुए काउंटी क्रिकेट में 103 फर्स्ट क्लास शतक जड़ने वाले बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज 2000 में ल्यूकेमिया से पीड़ित थे. उन्होंने अपने करियर में 77 टेस्ट मैच खेलते हुए 43.54 की औसत से 5,138 रन बनाए.