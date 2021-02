Applause from the Chepauk crowd 👌 Dressing room on its feet 👏 A congratulatory hug from Ajinkya Rahane 👍 Appreciation from all round for @ImRo45 as he completes a fine hundred in tough conditions. 🙌🙌 @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/nWmQfH5Xem