भारत के खिलाफ जहर उगलने वाले अफरीदी-इमरान खान से सोशल मीडिया पर भिड़े गंभीर, दिया ऐसा जवाब
गौतम गंभीर ने कश्मीर को लेकर शाहिद अफरीदी और इमरान खान द्वारा दिए गय बयानों को अपरिपक्वता का प्रतीक बताया है.
गंभीर ने अपने टि्वटर पर लिखा, हमारे कश्मीर और संयुक्त राष्ट्र को लेकर किए गए शाहिद अफरीदी के ट्वीट पर रिएक्शन के लिए मीडिया की ओर से मुझे कॉल आए. इसमें क्या कहना है? अफरीदी सिर्फ यूएन की ओर देख रहे हैं, जिसका मतलब उनके शब्दकोश में अंडर-19 है. मीडिया इसे हल्के में ही ले. अफरीदी नो बॉल पर आउट होने का जश्न मना रहे हैं.
Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018
वैसे गंभीर और अफरीदी जब अपनी अपनी टीमों की ओर से खेलते थे तो भी मैदान पर कई बार दोनों की भिड़ंत देखी जा चुकी है. अफरीदी ने ट्वीट किया था,'भारत अधिकृत कश्मीर में मौजूदा स्थिति चिंताजनक और भयानक है. दमनकारी शासक दृढ़ संकल्प और स्वतंत्रता की आवाज को दबाने के लिए निर्दोषों को गोली मार रहे हैं. हैरान हूं कि यूएन और अन्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय संस्थाएं कहां हैं और वे इस खूनी खेल को रोकने के लिए प्रयास क्यों नहीं करते.'
Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018
जबकि 1 अप्रैल को पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और राजनेता इमरान खान ने भी भारत के खिलाफ ट्वीट किया था.
Strongly condemn the brutality of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris and the killing of unarmed civilians in IOK. The people of Pak stand with the Kashmiris democratic struggle for self determination. The UNSC must act against Indian aggression in IOK.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 2, 2018