भारत के खिलाफ जहर उगलने वाले अफरीदी-इमरान खान से सोशल मीडिया पर भिड़े गंभीर, दिया ऐसा जवाब

गौतम गंभीर ने कश्मीर को लेकर शाहिद अफरीदी और इमरान खान द्वारा दिए गय बयानों को अपरिपक्वता का प्रतीक बताया है.

April 4, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
भारत के खिलाफ जहर उगलने वाले अफरीदी-इमरान खान से सोशल मीडिया पर भिड़े गंभीर, दिया ऐसा जवाब
Updated: April 4, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
टीम इंडिया के ओपनर गौतम गंभीर अक्सर भारतीय सेना के पक्ष में सार्वजनिक मंच और सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी बात रखते रहते हैं. ज​बकि आजकल वह पाकिस्तान के पूर्व आॅलराउंडर शाहिद अफरीदी के कश्मीर को लेकर दिए गये बयान का मज़ाक उड़ाने के कारण चर्चा में हैं. आईपीएल 2018 में दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स की कप्तानी संभाल रहे गंभीर ने अफरीदी को उनके बयान के आधार पर अपरिपक्व व्यक्ति बताया है. हर कोई जानता है कि अफरीदी ने ट्वीट कर जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों के मारे जाने पर दुख जताया था.

गंभीर ने अपने टि्वटर पर लिखा, हमारे कश्मीर और संयुक्त राष्ट्र को लेकर किए गए शाहिद अफरीदी के ट्वीट पर रिएक्शन के लिए मीडिया की ओर से मुझे कॉल आए. इसमें क्या कहना है? अफरीदी सिर्फ यूएन की ओर देख रहे हैं, जिसका मतलब उनके शब्दकोश में अंडर-19 है. मीडिया इसे हल्के में ही ले. अफरीदी नो बॉल पर आउट होने का जश्न मना रहे हैं.



वैसे गंभीर और अफरीदी जब अपनी अपनी टीमों की ओर से खेलते थे तो भी मैदान पर कई बार दोनों की भिड़ंत देखी जा चुकी है. अफरीदी ने ट्वीट किया था,'भारत अधिकृत कश्मीर में मौजूदा स्थिति चिंताजनक और भयानक है. दमनकारी शासक दृढ़ संकल्प और स्वतंत्रता की आवाज को दबाने के लिए निर्दोषों को गोली मार रहे हैं. हैरान हूं कि यूएन और अन्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय संस्थाएं कहां हैं और वे इस खूनी खेल को रोकने के लिए प्रयास क्यों नहीं करते.'



जबकि 1 अप्रैल को पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और राजनेता इमरान खान ने भी भारत के खिलाफ ट्वीट किया था.

