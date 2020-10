डेविड वॉर्नर के जन्मदिन पर पत्नी को आई याद, तस्वीरें शेयर करके लिखा भावुक पोस्ट

View this post on Instagram

Today we get to celebrate the birth of my darling boy. Happy Birthday @davidwarner31 we love you so much. Your dance moves can be questionable at times but one thing that can’t be questioned is the love you have for your friends and family. You are an incredible father and husband first and foremost. It doesn’t matter where you are in the world or what you are doing, you always put everyone else before you. You have a heart of gold and your smile lights up every room you walk into. Your girls love you and we hope you have a wonderful day. It’s a strange feeling having spent so many months apart but hopefully soon we will get the chance to celebrate your special day. Love you so much.