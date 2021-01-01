Happy New Year: 'नया स्पर्श, नया मौका, नई शुरुआत', क्रिकेट जगत ने साल 2021 का स्वागत किया

2020 gave us the opportunity to introspect, respect and be thankful. I'm thankful for the chance I received to spend time with my loved ones whilst also being able to go out there and play the sport that I love. Over to you, 2021 😊 pic.twitter.com/vY0FF8eGJC — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 31, 2020

2020 brought a lot of opportunities, growth, and learning for me. I'll take a lot of lessons heading into the New Year! 2021, ready for whatever you have in store 💪 pic.twitter.com/yrdhaocqUx — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) December 31, 2020

Signing off 2020 & ready to welcome 2021 with a big smile 😃. #2021 #newyear pic.twitter.com/yeT78N2j36 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 31, 2020

As we start afresh, hoping for a safer and happier 2021, let’s carry forward invaluable lessons from last year: to be consciously grateful for things and not take mother nature for granted. To value relationships and to keep in touch with our loved ones. #HappyNewYear! pic.twitter.com/MJRUaekRfF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2021

Ram Ram !Wish you a year filled with love , happiness and good health. May prosperity, strength and blessings gallore in 2021. #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/aInYLZaNOY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2021

साल 2021 का आगाज हो चुका है. दुनिया भर के लोग नए साल पर उम्मीद कर रहे हैं कि यह साल उन्हें वापस सामान्य जिंदगी की ओर लौटने में मदद करेगा. कोरोना महामारी के चलते पिछला साल पूरी दुनिया के बेहद बुरा रहा और खेल जगत भी इससे अछूता नहीं रहा. महामारी के चलते खिलाड़ी करीब छह महीने मैदान से दूर रहें. इस दशक के पहले साल के पहले दिन का क्रिकेट जगत ने दिल खोलकर स्वागत किया है.भारतीय टीम इन दिनों ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दौरे पर है. टीम इंडिया नए साल का जश्न मेलबर्न में मना रही है. भारतीय टीम के स्टार बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल ने जसप्रीत बुमराह और मयंक अग्रवाल के साथ जश्न मनाया. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, "नया साल, नया स्पर्श, नया मौका, वहीं सपने, नई शुरुआत, 2021.''भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने कहा कि बीते साल ने हमें आत्मनिरीक्षण, सम्मान करने और आभारी होने का मौका दिया. उन्होंने अपने बेटे के साथ तस्वीर शेयर की.वहीं भारतीय टीम के सदस्य श्रेयस अय्यर ने साल 2020 को अलविदा कहते हुए लिखा कि बीते साल बहुत कुछ सीखने को मिला और उन्हें कई अवसर मिले.श्रीलंका के पूर्व कप्तान कुमार संगकारा ने भी लोगों को नए साल की बधाईयां दी. सुरेश रैना ने ट्वीट किया कि एक बड़ी मुस्कान के साथ 2021 का स्वागत करने के लिए तैयार हूं.पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और दिग्गज बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने लिखा, 2021 में सुरक्षित और खुश रहने की उम्मीद करते हैं.इस साल टीम इंडिया का शेड्यूल काफी बिजी रहने वाला है. भारतीय टीम 14 टेस्ट, 16 वनडे, 23 टी20 मैच खेलने वाली है. इसके अलावा भारतीय खिलाड़ी आईपीएल, एशिया कप और टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में भी हिस्सा लेंगे.