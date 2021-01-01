खेल

Happy New Year: 'नया स्पर्श, नया मौका, नई शुरुआत', क्रिकेट जगत ने साल 2021 का स्वागत किया

टीम इंडिया नए साल का जश्न इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मना रही है. (फोटो-rahulkl)
टीम इंडिया नए साल का जश्न इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मना रही है. (फोटो-rahulkl)

Happy New Year: नए साल के मौके पर क्रिकेट जगत के दिग्गजों ने लोगों को बधाईयां दी है.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: January 1, 2021, 3:06 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. साल 2021 का आगाज हो चुका है. दुनिया भर के लोग नए साल पर उम्मीद कर रहे हैं कि यह साल उन्हें वापस सामान्य जिंदगी की ओर लौटने में मदद करेगा. कोरोना महामारी के चलते पिछला साल पूरी दुनिया के बेहद बुरा रहा और खेल जगत भी इससे अछूता नहीं रहा. महामारी के चलते खिलाड़ी करीब छह महीने मैदान से दूर रहें. इस दशक के पहले साल के पहले दिन का क्रिकेट जगत ने दिल खोलकर स्वागत किया है.

केएल राहुल ने मनाया बुमराह-मयंक के साथ जश्न
भारतीय टीम इन दिनों ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दौरे पर है. टीम इंडिया नए साल का जश्न मेलबर्न में मना रही है. भारतीय टीम के स्टार बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल ने जसप्रीत बुमराह और मयंक अग्रवाल के साथ जश्न मनाया. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, "नया साल, नया स्पर्श, नया मौका, वहीं सपने, नई शुरुआत, 2021.''

भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने कहा कि बीते साल ने हमें आत्मनिरीक्षण, सम्मान करने और आभारी होने का मौका दिया. उन्होंने अपने बेटे के साथ तस्वीर शेयर की. वहीं भारतीय टीम के सदस्य श्रेयस अय्यर ने साल 2020 को अलविदा कहते हुए लिखा कि बीते साल बहुत कुछ सीखने को मिला और उन्हें कई अवसर मिले. श्रीलंका के पूर्व कप्तान कुमार संगकारा ने भी लोगों को नए साल की बधाईयां दी. सुरेश रैना ने ट्वीट किया कि एक बड़ी मुस्कान के साथ 2021 का स्वागत करने के लिए तैयार हूं. पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और दिग्गज बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने लिखा, 2021 में सुरक्षित और खुश रहने की उम्मीद करते हैं.




इस साल टीम इंडिया का शेड्यूल काफी बिजी रहने वाला है. भारतीय टीम 14 टेस्ट, 16 वनडे, 23 टी20 मैच खेलने वाली है. इसके अलावा भारतीय खिलाड़ी आईपीएल, एशिया कप और टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में भी हिस्सा लेंगे.
