ICC Awards 2020: पाकिस्तान की कटी नाक, आईसीसी की दशक की बेस्ट टीमों में एक भी खिलाड़ी शामिल नहीं

Babar Azam:Games-44Runs-1681Average-50.94Strike Rate-130.0150s - 16de Villiers:Games-78Runs-1672Average-26.12Strike Rate-135.1750s - 10de Villiers debuted in T20I in 2006 while Babar played all his games this decade. Astonishing!The Fu*king system😤😤#iccawards2020 pic.twitter.com/2OaVNAMKjd