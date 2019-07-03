धोनी की तस्वीर देख दर्द से कराह उठे फैंस, कर रहे हैं सलाम!
आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2019 में एम एस धोनी की धीमी बल्लेबाजी की आलोचना हो रही है, लेकिन इस बीच उनकी एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है
.@msdhoni played with an injured thumb, and spat out blood. But still, there are “Experts” out there on social media, who question his “intent”. Stupefied is the word!#TeamIndia #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/uetkN903Yz
— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) July 2, 2019
आपको बता दें धोनी की ये तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है. फैंस धोनी की हिम्मत की तारीफ कर रहे हैं. उन्हें सलाम कर रहे हैं.
@msdhoni you are the best, we love you champ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xYhdqMMVoP
— Singh Sahab (देश का चौकीदार) Ⓜ️ (@nirajksinghh) July 3, 2019
Though his thumb was broken still he played for his country👏👌 without even telling any of his teammates👏👏 @msdhoni
You always deserve my respect mahi😍❤️
Your diheartfan❤️#IndvsBan #CCW2019 pic.twitter.com/hKxSoYjhY1
— Pr@gy@ Mishr@ (@pragya_mishra27) July 3, 2019
Hats off to @msdhoni 🙏! Blood is Coming but doing Batting in field I believe now also on thump blood is coming Take care Dhoni 😢!!!#ENGvsIND #DhoniAtCWC19 pic.twitter.com/V1gD7Y9ABK
— Rudhra Nandu (@rudhra_nandu) July 2, 2019
भले ही धोनी की बल्लेबाजी पर सवाल खड़े किए जा रहे हैं लेकिन इस वर्ल्ड कप में धोनी ने 7 पारियों में 44.60 के औसत से 223 रन बनाए हैं. धोनी का स्ट्राइक रेट भी 93.30 है
