धोनी की तस्वीर देख दर्द से कराह उठे फैंस, कर रहे हैं सलाम!

आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2019 में एम एस धोनी की धीमी बल्लेबाजी की आलोचना हो रही है, लेकिन इस बीच उनकी एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है

Updated: July 3, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2019 में एम एस धोनी ने अपने बल्ले से कुछ खास कमाल नहीं दिखाया है. धोनी पर लगातार सवाल खड़े किए जा रहे हैं. फैंस और कई क्रिकेट एक्सपर्ट उनकी धीमी बल्लेबाजी पर सवालिया निशान खड़े कर रहे हैं. इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ जब टीम इंडिया को हार का सामना करना पड़ा तो धोनी नाबाद पैवेलियन लौटे, जिसके बाद उनकी बल्लेबाजी की निंदा की गई. हालांकि इस मैच के बाद खुलासा हुआ कि धोनी को चोट लग गई थी. उनके अंगूठे से खून आ रहा था. धोनी की अंगूठे से खून चूसकर थूकने की एक तस्वीर वायरल हुई, जिसके बाद सामने आया कि वो चोट के बावजूद विकेट पर डटे हुए थे.




आपको बता दें धोनी की ये तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है. फैंस धोनी की हिम्मत की तारीफ कर रहे हैं. उन्हें सलाम कर रहे हैं.







भले ही धोनी की बल्लेबाजी पर सवाल खड़े किए जा रहे हैं लेकिन इस वर्ल्ड कप में धोनी ने 7 पारियों में 44.60 के औसत से 223 रन बनाए हैं. धोनी का स्ट्राइक रेट भी 93.30 है

ICC World Cup : तब सचिन-सहवाग-गंभीर पर उठाए थे सवाल, अब खुद के धीमेपन पर चुप क्यों हैं धोनी

धोनी की विदाई के लिए परफेक्ट प्लेटफॉर्म है वर्ल्ड कप
