सरकार ने कहा तो ICC वर्ल्ड कप में पाकिस्तान के साथ नहीं खेलेगा भारत: BCCI सूत्र

पुलवामा हमले के मद्देनजर चारों ओर मांग उठ रही है कि पाकिस्तान के साथ क्रिकेट भी ना खेला जाए, सूत्रों के मुताबिक बीसीसीआई का भी कुछ ऐसा ही मानना है.

Updated: February 20, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
सरकार ने कहा तो ICC वर्ल्ड कप में पाकिस्तान के साथ नहीं खेलेगा भारत: BCCI सूत्र
30 मई से इंग्लैंड में शुरू होने वाले ICC वर्ल्ड कप में अब पाकिस्तान के साथ भारत शायद ही मैच खेलेगा. खबर आ रही है कि बीसीसीआई इस मामले पर सरकार के साथ है और उसके हर फैसले को वो मानेगी. क्रिकेट वर्ल्डकप के दौरान 'टीम इंडिया पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ खेलेगी या नहीं' के मुद्दे पर BCCI के सूत्रों ने कहा, 'स्थिति कुछ समय के बाद स्पष्ट होगी, जब वर्ल्डकप करीब आ जाएगा. ICC का इससे कुछ लेना-देना नहीं है, अगर उस वक्त सरकार को लगता है कि हमें नहीं खेलना चाहिए, तो जाहिर है, हम नहीं खेलेंगे.








BCCI सूत्रों ने कहा, 'हालांकि इसका नतीजा यह होगा कि पाकिस्तान को मैच के प्वाइंट मिल जाएंगे, और अगर वो फाइनल मैच (भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान) होगा, तो वे खेले बिना ही वर्ल्डकप जीत जाएंगे. इस सिलसिले में हमने अब तक ICC से बात नहीं की है.'

