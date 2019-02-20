सरकार ने कहा तो ICC वर्ल्ड कप में पाकिस्तान के साथ नहीं खेलेगा भारत: BCCI सूत्र
पुलवामा हमले के मद्देनजर चारों ओर मांग उठ रही है कि पाकिस्तान के साथ क्रिकेट भी ना खेला जाए, सूत्रों के मुताबिक बीसीसीआई का भी कुछ ऐसा ही मानना है.
BCCI Sources on if India will play against Pakistan in World Cup: But the result of that would be that Pakistan will get the points of the match & if it is final (b/w India & Pakistan), they will win the World Cup without even playing. We haven't yet approached ICC in this regard https://t.co/cWsaAgw7R2
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
BCCI Sources on if India will play against Pakistan in World Cup: Situation will get clearer after some time, a little closer to the World Cup. ICC has nothing to do with it. If the government at that point in time feels we shouldn't play, it's obvious that we won't play. pic.twitter.com/pzKFG1WuID— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019Loading...
BCCI सूत्रों ने कहा, 'हालांकि इसका नतीजा यह होगा कि पाकिस्तान को मैच के प्वाइंट मिल जाएंगे, और अगर वो फाइनल मैच (भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान) होगा, तो वे खेले बिना ही वर्ल्डकप जीत जाएंगे. इस सिलसिले में हमने अब तक ICC से बात नहीं की है.'
