होम » न्यूज » खेल

एडिलेड में जीत के बाद सचिन को आई 2003 की याद, दिग्गजों ने किया टीम इंडिया को सलाम

भारत ने एडिलेड टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 31 रनों से हराया

News18Hindi
Updated: December 10, 2018, 3:10 PM IST
एडिलेड में जीत के बाद सचिन को आई 2003 की याद, दिग्गजों ने किया टीम इंडिया को सलाम
टीम इंडिया
News18Hindi
Updated: December 10, 2018, 3:10 PM IST
टीम इंडिया ने एडिलेड टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 31 रनों से हरा दिया और इस जीत के साथ ही कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने टीम इंडिया को सलाम किया. महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर की तो इस जीत के बाद 15 साल पुरानी यादें ताजा हो गई. दरअसल 15 साल पहले टीम इंडिया ने एडिलेड में जीत दर्ज की थी, जिसका हिस्सा सचिन तेंदुलकर भी थे. अब विराट कोहली की सेना ने ये कारनामा किया है और सचिन उनकी टीम को सलाम कर रहे हैं. सचिन ने पुजारा, रहाणे और गेंदबाजों को इस जीत के लिए बधाई दी.

टीम इंडिया को बधाई देने में वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, वीरेंद्र सहवाग भी पीछे नहीं रहे.







टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी भी इस जीत से काफी खुश दिखे. जसप्रीत बुमराह और चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने इस जीत को गलती से लिया सबक और कड़ी मेहनत का फल बताया.





विराट कोहली ने भी टीम को बधाई देते हुए अगले टेस्ट मैच के लिए तैयार रहने को कहा.



आपको बता दें कप्तान विराट कोहली की अगुवाई में टीम इंडिया ने इतिहास रच दिया है. भारतीय टीम ने एडिलेड टेस्ट में शानदार जीत दर्ज की है. भारतीय टीम के 323 रनों के लक्ष्य के जवाब में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ..रनों पर ऑल आउट हो गई और पहला टेस्ट मैच हार गई. इस जीत के साथ ही भारत 4 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज में 1-0 से आगे हो गया. आपको बता दें विराट कोहली भारत के पहले कप्तान हैं जिन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सीरीज का पहला ही टेस्ट मैच जीतने का कारनामा किया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया में खेली पिछली 11 टेस्ट सीरीज में भारत ने पहला टेस्ट मैच कभी नहीं जीता था. साथ ही आपको बता दें एडिलेड में भारत ने 15 साल बाद जीत दर्ज की है.
Loading...

और भी देखें

Updated: December 06, 2018 04:15 PM ISTएडिलेड टेस्ट: पहले दिन रहा ऑस्ट्रेलिया का दबदबा, पुजारा ने शतक लगाकर बचाई लाज!
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
-->
काउंटडाउन
काउंटडाउन 2018 विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे
2018 विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे
मध्य प्रदेश | राजस्थान | तेलंगाना | छत्तीसगढ़ | मिजोरम