एडिलेड में जीत के बाद सचिन को आई 2003 की याद, दिग्गजों ने किया टीम इंडिया को सलाम
भारत ने एडिलेड टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 31 रनों से हराया
टीम इंडिया को बधाई देने में वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, वीरेंद्र सहवाग भी पीछे नहीं रहे.
What a way to start the series!#TeamIndia never released the pressure. Superb batting by @cheteshwar1 with crucial knocks in both innings, @ajinkyarahane88 in the 2nd innings and excellent contributions by our 4 bowlers. This has brought back memories of 2003. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4gmviaKeCC— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 10, 2018
Amazing grit displayed by the Australian lower order, but this is a moment to savour for a long time for Team India. The bowlers gave it everything and let’s just enjoy this and carry the momentum into the Perth Test #AusvInd
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 10, 2018
Test Cricket is Best Cricket. Great fight by Australia in the end but India were too good. Winning after being 41-4 in first innings is a special effort. Outstanding Test match for Pujara and great effort from our bowlers. Promises to be a great series #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/PEYzKuBsap
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2018
टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी भी इस जीत से काफी खुश दिखे. जसप्रीत बुमराह और चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने इस जीत को गलती से लिया सबक और कड़ी मेहनत का फल बताया.
It's been a great first match at the Adelaide Oval! Thank you so much for your wishes. Really delighted with the way we played as team and put up a great fight! On to the next one now! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xIEe8shsBO
— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 10, 2018
It always seems impossible until it's done!
What a great victory to hold on to! #AusVsInd pic.twitter.com/DZJcZlz6ux
— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 10, 2018
विराट कोहली ने भी टीम को बधाई देते हुए अगले टेस्ट मैच के लिए तैयार रहने को कहा.
Good win. Onto the next one. pic.twitter.com/xtqetxM6vm
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 10, 2018
आपको बता दें कप्तान विराट कोहली की अगुवाई में टीम इंडिया ने इतिहास रच दिया है. भारतीय टीम ने एडिलेड टेस्ट में शानदार जीत दर्ज की है. भारतीय टीम के 323 रनों के लक्ष्य के जवाब में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ..रनों पर ऑल आउट हो गई और पहला टेस्ट मैच हार गई. इस जीत के साथ ही भारत 4 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज में 1-0 से आगे हो गया. आपको बता दें विराट कोहली भारत के पहले कप्तान हैं जिन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सीरीज का पहला ही टेस्ट मैच जीतने का कारनामा किया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया में खेली पिछली 11 टेस्ट सीरीज में भारत ने पहला टेस्ट मैच कभी नहीं जीता था. साथ ही आपको बता दें एडिलेड में भारत ने 15 साल बाद जीत दर्ज की है.
