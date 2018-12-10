

What a way to start the series!#TeamIndia never released the pressure. Superb batting by @cheteshwar1 with crucial knocks in both innings, @ajinkyarahane88 in the 2nd innings and excellent contributions by our 4 bowlers. This has brought back memories of 2003. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4gmviaKeCC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 10, 2018

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 10, 2018



Test Cricket is Best Cricket. Great fight by Australia in the end but India were too good. Winning after being 41-4 in first innings is a special effort. Outstanding Test match for Pujara and great effort from our bowlers. Promises to be a great series #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/PEYzKuBsap

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2018



It's been a great first match at the Adelaide Oval! Thank you so much for your wishes. Really delighted with the way we played as team and put up a great fight! On to the next one now! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xIEe8shsBO

— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 10, 2018



It always seems impossible until it's done!

What a great victory to hold on to! #AusVsInd pic.twitter.com/DZJcZlz6ux

— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 10, 2018



Good win. Onto the next one. pic.twitter.com/xtqetxM6vm

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 10, 2018