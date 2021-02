IND off to a rough start, losing quick wickets. Par darneki kya baat, jab Ashwin ho humare saath! Tomorrow, how much should IND score before they declare? What are my 4 predictions for Day 3? Let's find out on today's episode of @betway #MissionDomination: https://t.co/OFrA39tEgg pic.twitter.com/rRP4b6nVsn