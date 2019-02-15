

Yes, let’s talk with the separatists. Yes, let’s talk with Pakistan. But this time conversation can’t be on the table, it has to be in a battle ground. Enough is enough. 18 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway https://t.co/aa0t0idiHY via @economictimes — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2019

Cowardly, dastardly, meaningless...... my heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayers for recovery of those brave hearts in hospital. Salute to your commitment to “Service and Loyalty” @crpfindia!

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 15, 2019



Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.#SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2019



I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans.

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 15, 2019



Shocked and horrified by what happened #Pulwama. The day we all celebrated love some cowards spread hatred. Thinking about the jawans and their families. India keep them in your prayers.

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 15, 2019



Really pained to hear about the attack on our #CRPF men who have been martyred in the attack in J&K. I pray the coward attackers are taught a lesson at the earliest.

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 14, 2019



Just read the news on the #KashmirTerrorAttack as was traveling and facing poor connections. Deeply saddened by this cowardly attack and the loss of the precious lives of our brave Jawans. My heartfelt condolences to the family of all our martyrs. #KashmirTerrorAttack

— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 14, 2019



My heart goes out for our Jawans who lost their lives as martyrs to save our country! condolences to all the families who today lost a son, husband, father or brother.. as a nation we cry.. as a nation we unite! #pulwamaattack

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 14, 2019



Shocked to hear the news of the #KashmirTerrorAttack .. my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the martyred CRPF jawans 🙏 😔😔

— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 14, 2019



Really Saddened to hear abt the attack in #Pulawama on #CRPFConvoy wishing speedy recovery to those who got injured

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 14, 2019



Sad and pained to hear about the dastardly attack on our brave CRPF men in #Pulwama in which many of our jawans have been martyred . I pray for a quick and speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 14, 2019



Bada dukh ho raha hai ki humare 40 soldier kal shaeed ho gaye. Sabse yehi request karta hoon ki unke liye prayers karengey and family ki strength ke liye dua karein. Aur poora yakeen hai ki humari fauj humare bhaiyon ki shaheedi ka badla lengi. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/w4ORymnnoJ

— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 15, 2019