Pulawama Terror Attack ने भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स को झकझोरा, सोशल मीडिया पर दिखा गुस्‍सा

पुलवामा अटैक ने भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स को भी बुरी तरह झकझोर दिया है.

Updated: February 15, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में श्रीनगर-जम्मू राजमार्ग पर गुरुवार को हुए आत्मघाती हमले सीआरपीएफ के 38 जवान शहीद हो गए. इस घटना को लेकर पूरे देश में जबर्दस्‍त आक्रोश है तो भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स को खासे दुखी हैं. पुलवामा अटैक को लेकर टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनर गौतम गंभीर ने कहा है कि अब पाकिस्तान के साथ टेबल पर नहीं बल्कि युद्ध के मैदान में बात होनी चाहिए.

गंभीर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'हां, अलगाववादियों-आतंकियों और पाकिस्तान से बात तो जरूर होनी चाहिए, लेकिन यह बात टेबल पर नहीं बल्कि अब युद्ध के मैदान में होनी चाहिए. अब बस बहुत हुआ.'





अक्‍सर सोशल मीडिया पर देश, समाज और भारतीय सेना के पक्ष में आवाजा उठाने वाले गंभीर ने जब यह ट्वीट किया तब आतंकी हमले में शहीदों की संख्या 18 थी, लेकिन अब शहीद जवानों की संख्या 38 हो चुकी है.
आपको बता दें कि जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में 1989 में आतंकवाद के सिर उठाने के बाद से हुए अब तक के सबसे बड़े आतंकी हमले में एक आत्मघाती हमलवार ने पुलवामा जिले में श्रीनगर-जम्मू राजमार्ग पर अपनी विस्फोटकों से लदी एसयूवी केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) की बस से टकरा दी और उसमें विस्फोट कर दिया.

जबकि भारत रत्‍न मास्‍टर ब्‍लास्‍टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'कायर, नृशंस, अर्थहीन ...... मेरा दिल उन लोगों के परिवारों के लिए निकल जाता है जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया और अस्पताल में भर्ती उन बहादुर के लिए प्रार्थना की. @crpfindia के लिए 'सेवा और निष्ठा' के प्रति आपकी प्रतिबद्धता को सलाम!'



गंभीर और सचिन के अलावा टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बल्‍लेबाज़ वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी अपने ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्‍होंने लिखा, 'वास्तव में जम्मू कश्मीर में सीआरपीएफ पर कायरतापूर्ण हमला. जिसमें हमारे बहादुर सिपाही शहीद हुए हैं, यह बहुत तकलीफ दे रहा है. इस दर्द को बयां करने के लिए शब्द नहीं हैं. मैं दुआ करता हूं कि घायलों की हालत में जल्द ही सुधार हो.'



जबकि पुलवामा अटैक वाले दिन एक प्रमोशनल ट्वीट को री-ट्वीट करने के कारण सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल होने वाले टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली ने शुक्रवार को करीब दस बजे से घटना पर दुख व्‍यक्‍त किया है.

कोहली ने लिखा, 'पुलवामा अटैक की खबर सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं, शहीद हुए जवानों को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि और घायल जवानों के जल्द से जल्द ठीक होने की दुआ करता हूं.'



जबकि रोहित शर्मा ने जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए ट्वीट किया कि भारत आपको अपनी प्रार्थनाओं में हमेशा याद रखेगा.

उन्‍होंने ट्वीट किया, 'पुलवामा में जो हुआ उससे हैरान और विचलित हूं. जिस दिन हम प्यार का उत्सव मना रहे थे उस दिन कुछ कायरों ने नफरत फैलाने के लिए ऐसी हिंसा को अंजाम दिया. जवानों और उनके परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदना. भारत आपको अपनी प्रार्थना में याद रखेगा.'



वहीं पूर्व भारतीय बल्लेबाज मोहम्म्द कैफ ने कहा कि हमारे सीआरपीएफ जवानों पर हमले की सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ. मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि इन कायर आतंकियों को जल्द से सबक सिखाया जाना चाहिए.



इसके अलावा युवराज सिंह, हरभजन सिंह, इरफान पठान, साइना नेहवाल, विजेंदर सिंह, योगेश्‍वर दत्‍त आदि ने भी इस घटना को लेकर दुख व्‍यक्‍त किया है.















